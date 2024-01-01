Editor's Choice
Demand Response – putting the power back in your hands

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Dwibin Thomas, cluster automation leader at Schneider Electric.

Demand Response (DR) has been available for some time. However, in light of South Africa’s continued energy challenge, it stepped firmly into the limelight, enabling both consumers and businesses to gain some control over their power usage.


Fundamentally, it enables consumers and businesses to shape their energy consumption patterns; adjusting in response to real-time demand and supply conditions. It has put the proverbial power back in the hands of the people, helping them to evolve from passive energy users to active participants.

In South Africa, Eskom launched the Demand Response and Distribution Demand Management Programme just over a year ago. The programme followed the successful industrial Demand Response Programme, which is now in its eleventh year.

The programme includes three elements: the Distribution Demand Management Programme (DDMP), the Residential Load Management (RLM), and the Energy Efficiency and Load Management Programme. For example, the RLM aims to shift evening peak demand to standard and off-peak periods. This plays a key role in reducing the demand during Eskom’s defined evening peak periods in residential households.

The technology behind DR

The technology behind DR is mature and exciting. Smart load switches and advanced software ensure uninterrupted power during critical periods like loadshedding when alternative energy sources such as solar are used. For instance, during loadshedding, the software can automatically reduce the power drawn from energy-hungry devices like pool pumps and geysers, safeguarding essential appliances from disruption.

Smart load switches play an important role by communicating with utility-end software, facilitating real-time control and adjustment of energy consumption. This seamless communication enhances energy management capabilities, allowing for efficient utilisation of resources and minimising wastage.

To further assist consumers, user-friendly portals offer monitoring and management of energy use in real time. These portals provide insights into energy consumption patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, and offer customisation options to align with individual preferences.

The advancements in DR technology continue to push the boundaries of energy management. One exciting development on the horizon is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into DR systems.

These intelligent systems can analyse vast amounts of data in real time, predicting energy demand patterns with unprecedented accuracy. By leveraging AI, DR solutions can anticipate peak demand periods more effectively, allowing for proactive energy adjustments and optimisation.

This predictive capability not only enhances energy efficiency, but also maximises cost savings for consumers and businesses alike. As AI-driven DR becomes more prevalent, it promises to revolutionise how we manage energy consumption, paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

As mentioned, Eskom has already rolled out successful DR programmes to industrial sites. From a commercial perspective, DR can reduce electricity costs by adjusting HVAC and lighting systems during peak hours. Similarly, industrial sites can participate by curtailing non-essential processes during high-demand periods, thereby optimising energy usage and reducing operational expenses.

DR offers a multitude of benefits for both consumers and businesses, taking charge of their energy consumption. This leads to lowered energy costs, uninterrupted power supply whilst supporting grid stability. Moreover, by reducing peak demand, DR can lower the need for additional power generation, consequently reducing environmental impact and fostering a more sustainable and efficient energy ecosystem.

Schneider Electric has been actively involved in optimising distributed energy resources (DERs) with our Grid to Prosumer approach, which manages the lifecycle of DERs and distributed loads across energy market needs, grid constraints, and prosumer priorities.


