New solar projects in Malmesbury
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
Sustainable Power Solutions (SPS), a leading developer and owner of solar PV and battery storage projects, has announced the acquisition of two 5 MW solar projects in Malmesbury, Swartland through the purchase of the shareholding in Slimsun Too. SPS further announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Energy Exchange, the energy trading company jointly owned by Remgro and RMB, for the offtake of the energy from these plants. The plants are being constructed on land owned by Anthony Corin of Franco Afrique Technologies, a pioneering force in South Africa’s renewable energy sector.
This strategic acquisition, finalised earlier this year, grants SPS full ownership of Slimsun Too, which holds the development rights for two 5 MW solar plants in the Malmesbury region. The projects will connect to the Eskom Eenboom Substation, utilising the Eskom network to deliver energy to Energy Exchange’s customers.
Construction of the first phase started in July 2024, with completion anticipated by May 1, 2025. The second phase will commence in May 2025, and is projected to be completed within 12 months. Each phase has an investment value of approximately R85 million per solar plant.
The development of these solar plants is set to bring substantial benefits to the Malmesbury area. Beyond providing clean, renewable energy, and reducing carbon emissions, the projects will support local infrastructure improvements and increase the region’s energy resilience.
For more information contact SPS, [email protected], www.sps.africa
Further reading:
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...
Energising South Africa
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
With South Africa facing a critical juncture in its energy transition – needing to meet rising demand while reducing emissions – energy storage is key, promising stable grids, and integrating renewables.
Read more...
New-generation circuit breakers
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its ComPacT NS new-generation circuit breakers, designed to maximise power availability and reliability.
Read more...
How to measure frequency
Electrical Power & Protection
Circuits and equipment may be designed to operate at a fixed or variable frequency. They may perform abnormally if operated at a different frequency than specified.
Read more...
Power audits – an important step in the sustainability journey in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Sustainability has become a global imperative, with countries and businesses worldwide striving to reduce their environmental impact, conserve resources, and promote long-term viability. In the context of Africa, the sustainability journey is particularly crucial.
Read more...
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest announced that the INCON Distribution Transformer Monitor (DTM) from Franklin Electric Grid Solutions has been updated to include new transformer life prediction functionality, enabling service and maintenance forecasting. This leverages predictive algorithms to estimate the remaining lifespan of transformers, streamlining operations.
Read more...
A guide to spotting solar scams and choosing reliable providers
Electrical Power & Protection
With solar energy an increasingly popular and vital component of our national energy strategy, the simultaneous rise of unregulated and substandard fly-by-night service providers poses a significant risk.
Read more...
ACTOM Distribution Transformers builds first 66kV transformer
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.
Read more...
Rack mount on-line UPS improves user interface and lead time
Emerson Automation Solutions
Electrical Power & Protection
Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack-mount online uninterruptible power supplies. The new SolaHD S4KD Series offers significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability.
Read more...