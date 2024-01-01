Integrating networks in CNC machinery

Integrating networks in CNC machinery

A leading global manufacturer of industrial machinery wanted to aggregate multiple applications into its CNC machines.

Because of the use of different proprietary networks, integrating the networks and maintaining the components required substantial effort.

The machinery needed to run on a built-in unified TSN network to enhance scalability and efficiency, and also to create a unified environment for integrating different proprietary networks. In addition, networking devices needed to be reliable and compact, and support gigabit speeds to facilitate the integration of industrial cameras and the seamless transfer of large volumes of data.

The Moxa solution

To ensure seamless integration and optimal performance, Moxa was able to implement the following solutions:

• The TSN-G5008 full gigabit managed Ethernet switch connected multiple remote I/Os, delivering deterministic communication to the servo drivers to enable critical machine control.

• The TSN-G5008 switch connected remote I/Os to the machine vision cameras to feed information back to the industrial PC. Previously, carrying critical data over the same wire was impossible because of limitations of traditional Ethernet standards.

• The compact TSN-G5008 switch fitted perfectly into the space-constrained machinery, simplifying efforts for engineers to integrate all components onthe network.

With the standard Ethernet TSN infrastructure, the manufacturer can now integrate its networks to produce advanced CNC machinery.

