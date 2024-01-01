Integrating networks in CNC machinery

A leading global manufacturer of industrial machinery wanted to aggregate multiple applications into its CNC machines.
Because of the use of different proprietary networks, integrating the networks and maintaining the components required substantial effort.
The machinery needed to run on a built-in unified TSN network to enhance scalability and efficiency, and also to create a unified environment for integrating different proprietary networks. In addition, networking devices needed to be reliable and compact, and support gigabit speeds to facilitate the integration of industrial cameras and the seamless transfer of large volumes of data.
The Moxa solution
To ensure seamless integration and optimal performance, Moxa was able to implement the following solutions:
• The TSN-G5008 full gigabit managed Ethernet switch connected multiple remote I/Os, delivering deterministic communication to the servo drivers to enable critical machine control.
• The TSN-G5008 switch connected remote I/Os to the machine vision cameras to feed information back to the industrial PC. Previously, carrying critical data over the same wire was impossible because of limitations of traditional Ethernet standards.
• The compact TSN-G5008 switch fitted perfectly into the space-constrained machinery, simplifying efforts for engineers to integrate all components onthe network.
With the standard Ethernet TSN infrastructure, the manufacturer can now integrate its networks to produce advanced CNC machinery.
EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.
Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner's cabinet condition monitoring family.
KROHNE reaches important milestone in Ethernet-APL technology KROHNE
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
In December 2023, KROHNE made Ethernet-APL demo devices available to selected customers. This step marks an important milestone in the company's own Ethernet APL development project for various sensor types. Ethernet-APL technology is a revolution in the process industry.
Standardising information in process automation applications
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The co-owners of the Process Automation Device Information Model have released the PA-DIM Version 1.1 specification. This release, a testament to collective efforts, includes expanded device-type support for process analysers, and an enhanced basic hierarchy structure with new extensions, benefiting the industrial user and vendor manufacturing community.
Enabling multiple applications on a unified TSN network RJ Connect
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Smart and easy wiring with IO-Link ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A leading global machine manufacturer in the food and beverage industry has put its automation concept, based on parallel wiring, to the test with the aim of achieving higher efficiency, lower costs, more flexibility, and standardisation. All requirements can be successfully implemented with IO-Link solutions from ifm.
Flexible EtherCAT communication interface for DALI-2 Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal from Beckhoff allows up to 64 DALI/DALI-2 slaves and 64 DALI-2 input devices to be connected. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it easy to configure and parameterise DALI devices flexibly.
Modularity for future scalability RJ Connect
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
When it comes to managed switches, industrial-grade reliability, multicast availability and security enhancements based on the IEC 62433 standards are crucial features. There are a number of vertical markets where these switches can be used.
TwinCAT runtime for real-time Linux Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With TwinCAT runtime for real-time Linux, Beckhoff is opening up new application possibilities for real-time control. The ability to execute several TwinCAT runtimes on a single industrial PC means users can now combine different system parts on one high-performance computer to streamline programming and diagnostics.