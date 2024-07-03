SAIMC Durban: UKZN Student Expo

With the help of Professor Saha from UKZN, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held a very successful exhibition of industrial automation and instrumentation equipment at the UKZN School of Engineering on 24 July. The main purpose of this expo was to provide tertiary educators and students with an opportunity to view a range of the latest equipment, and discuss the associated applications with knowledgeable and experienced people. It is hoped that this can be extended in future to include secondary school educators and students as a contribution towards career guidance at an early stage.

Our Durban regional members did us proud, and we would like to thank ICA, NIC, Mzukulu Technologies, Elonics, Proconics and Valve & Automation for giving so freely of their time and expertise. Without this support the expo would not have been the success it was, with numerous students visiting during their breaks. With all the seats filled, John Owen-Ellis gave a brief rundown on the SAIMC and the benefits of becoming a member, and the students were then treated to a presentation by Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies on the life skills and attitudes needed to be a successful engineer. His presentation was refreshing and inspiring, and was well received by the audience. Professor Saha then concluded the proceedings with an entertaining quiz, awarding a certificate of merit to those students providing correct answers.

