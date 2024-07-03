Editor's Choice
SAIMC: Secunda branch

August 2024 SAIMC

On 3 July 2024, Gary Friend from Extech Safety Systems captivated the audience with an eye-opening presentation on the hurdles to embracing new technologies. He painted a vivid picture of the divide between those stuck in the past and those ready to embrace innovation. He delved into the intricate process of integrating new technology, weighing the potential risks against the significant rewards. He argued passionately that outdated legislation and rigid specifications are not just roadblocks to progress, they pose serious safety risks. Highlighting real-world examples from the mining industry, he showed how clinging to outdated technology and regulations has led to critical safety issues. He called for clear, practical regulations, and warned against the dangers of over-specification, which can drive up costs and create unnecessary complications.


Bernard Sello, SAIMC Secunda, with presenter Gary Friend, Extech Safety Systems.

His presentation wrapped up with a powerful message: the need to modernise safety standards to keep pace with new technologies, and the importance of cooperation between industry experts and regulatory bodies to ensure safety and compliance. He advocated for a more proactive and flexible approach to legislation, essential for fostering innovation and improving safety practices.

The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Gary for his time and presentation, and Proconics for hosting the monthly technology evenings.

On 11 July 2024, the SAIMC Secunda committee attended the Africa Petrochemicals and Energy roadshow, a major event for industry professionals, held at Sasol Club, Secunda. This event offered a golden opportunity to connect with key stakeholders, discuss cutting-edge advancements in petrochemical and energy technologies, and explore potential collaborations. Attendees enjoyed insightful presentations on renewable energy by Absa, drone technology in engineering by Proconics, and ISO 9001:2015 standards by MEGCHEM. The event was a perfect networking hub, helping attendees deepen their understanding of the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry. The SAIMC Secunda branch’s active participation highlights its commitment to leading industry developments and fostering a culture of growth and knowledge sharing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


