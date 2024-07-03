SAIMC: Secunda branch

On 3 July 2024, Gary Friend from Extech Safety Systems captivated the audience with an eye-opening presentation on the hurdles to embracing new technologies. He painted a vivid picture of the divide between those stuck in the past and those ready to embrace innovation. He delved into the intricate process of integrating new technology, weighing the potential risks against the significant rewards. He argued passionately that outdated legislation and rigid specifications are not just roadblocks to progress, they pose serious safety risks. Highlighting real-world examples from the mining industry, he showed how clinging to outdated technology and regulations has led to critical safety issues. He called for clear, practical regulations, and warned against the dangers of over-specification, which can drive up costs and create unnecessary complications.
Bernard Sello, SAIMC Secunda, with presenter Gary Friend, Extech Safety Systems.
His presentation wrapped up with a powerful message: the need to modernise safety standards to keep pace with new technologies, and the importance of cooperation between industry experts and regulatory bodies to ensure safety and compliance. He advocated for a more proactive and flexible approach to legislation, essential for fostering innovation and improving safety practices.
The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Gary for his time and presentation, and Proconics for hosting the monthly technology evenings.
On 11 July 2024, the SAIMC Secunda committee attended the Africa Petrochemicals and Energy roadshow, a major event for industry professionals, held at Sasol Club, Secunda. This event offered a golden opportunity to connect with key stakeholders, discuss cutting-edge advancements in petrochemical and energy technologies, and explore potential collaborations. Attendees enjoyed insightful presentations on renewable energy by Absa, drone technology in engineering by Proconics, and ISO 9001:2015 standards by MEGCHEM. The event was a perfect networking hub, helping attendees deepen their understanding of the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry. The SAIMC Secunda branch’s active participation highlights its commitment to leading industry developments and fostering a culture of growth and knowledge sharing.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Zero hunger and digital transformation strategies
The United Nations published 17 goals under Sustainable Development. Digital transformation could play a major role in addressing these goals, but a radical change in attitude among South Africa’s political leaders are required, as can be seen from the Digital Transformation Strategy of South Africa compared to those of other countries.
SAIMC: Computer Engineering Advisory Council MESA Africa
In 2023, the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) defined a new engineering discipline, Computer Engineering. Due to the work done by MESA Africa in the manufacturing engineering space, the SAIMC approached MESA Africa to assist in defining the Code of Practice for Computer Engineers.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the July Johannesburg SAIMC meeting, Proconics addressed members on ‘Leveraging drone and 3D technology for the next generation of engineering’. When you think about the advances made in technology, this has to be at the forefront of it all.
SAIMC Durban: UKZN Student Expo
With the help of Professor Saha from UKZN, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held a very successful exhibition of industrial automation and instrumentation equipment at the UKZN School of Engineering.
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC Durban branch held a very well supported technology evening that was sponsored by UIC Control & Automation in celebration of their 50 years of successful service to industry.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the SAIMC Johannesburg meeting held in June, DesSoft gave a presentation on the importance of having smart tools that facilitate information sharing between process, electrical and instrumentation departments.