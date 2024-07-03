Editor's Choice
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

August 2024 SAIMC

At the July Johannesburg SAIMC meeting, Proconics addressed members on ‘Leveraging drone and 3D technology for the next generation of engineering’. When you think about the advances made in technology, this has to be at the forefront of it all. Thank you to both Robert Theron and PC Annadale for a wonderful presentation.

Here’s a glimpse into how these technologies are revolutionising the field.

One of the core advantages of utilising drone technology is the ability to bring the plant directly to the engineer. This approach eliminates the need to send entire teams into potentially hazardous environments. By deploying drones, we can achieve precise record keeping and progress monitoring, which significantly reduces the risk of rework. The principle of ‘measure twice, cut once’ becomes easier to implement, with drones providing accurate and repeatable data.

Lidar scanning is a gamechanger in the realm of 3D modelling and mapping. Traditional methods of lidar scanning have been enhanced with Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology, allowing for more dynamic and detailed data collection. Our presenters showcased live demonstrations of both traditional and SLAM-based lidar scanning. These technologies enable the creation of highly accurate 3D models that are essential for a variety of engineering applications.

They highlighted several use cases to demonstrate the practical applications of these technologies. For instance, in scaffolding design, drones and 3D models provide fast, accurate and safe assessments that streamline the planning process. Another significant example involved cooling tower inspections. When debris was found on the ground, drones were rapidly deployed, despite challenging weather conditions, delivering quick and reliable results.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are pushing the boundaries of how engineers interact with their environments. VR offers immersive experiences that can simulate real-world conditions, providing engineers with a hands-on understanding of their projects without leaving the office. AR, on the other hand, overlays digital information onto the physical world, enhancing the ability to visualise and interact with complex data on-site.

The integration of drone and 3D technologies in engineering not only enhances efficiency and safety, but also opens up new possibilities for innovation. By bringing the plant to the engineer, utilising advanced lidar scanning, and leveraging VR and AR, we are witnessing the dawn of a new era in engineering.

The SAIMC forum provided an excellent platform to share these advancements, and we look forward to seeing how these technologies will continue to evolve and impact the industry.


