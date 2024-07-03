SAIMC: Durban branch

The July technology meeting of the SAIMC saw Raegan Ramsunder from ifm presenting on food safety. This is something that affects us all, but that we often take for granted, so it was interesting to hear what goes on behind the scenes to ensure that all the correct food safety measures are in place, resulting in fit-for-consumption products − and on the flipside what happens when products need to be recalled. In this day and age, it is horrifying to think that 600 million people fall ill and 420 000 die each year as a result of contaminated food.
Raegan explained that safety in food processing means that automated systems, technologies, and processes used in food production maintain, and even improve, the safety and quality of the final products. The sensors used in the process can self-monitor their status to ensure accuracy and reliability in meeting food safety standards. He showed that with good digitalisation solutions it is possible to make production, processing, packaging, and cold chain processes transparent and safe from farm to table in accordance with the HACCP concept.
The presentation was very interesting and elicited much reaction and many questions from those present. The Durban management team would like to thank Raegan, and of course ifm, for their kind sponsorship of the evening.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Zero hunger and digital transformation strategies
The United Nations published 17 goals under Sustainable Development. Digital transformation could play a major role in addressing these goals, but a radical change in attitude among South Africa’s political leaders are required, as can be seen from the Digital Transformation Strategy of South Africa compared to those of other countries.
SAIMC: Computer Engineering Advisory Council
In 2023, the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) defined a new engineering discipline, Computer Engineering. Due to the work done by MESA Africa in the manufacturing engineering space, the SAIMC approached MESA Africa to assist in defining the Code of Practice for Computer Engineers.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the July Johannesburg SAIMC meeting, Proconics addressed members on ‘Leveraging drone and 3D technology for the next generation of engineering’. When you think about the advances made in technology, this has to be at the forefront of it all.
SAIMC: Secunda branch
On 3 July 2024, Gary Friend from Extech Safety Systems captivated the audience with an eye-opening presentation on the hurdles to embracing new technologies.
SAIMC Durban: UKZN Student Expo
With the help of Professor Saha from UKZN, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held a very successful exhibition of industrial automation and instrumentation equipment at the UKZN School of Engineering.
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC Durban branch held a very well supported technology evening that was sponsored by UIC Control & Automation in celebration of their 50 years of successful service to industry.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the SAIMC Johannesburg meeting held in June, DesSoft gave a presentation on the importance of having smart tools that facilitate information sharing between process, electrical and instrumentation departments.