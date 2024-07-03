SAIMC: Durban branch

Team ifm from left: Mitch Naidoo, Dhashika Ramgolam, (Snow White), Raegan Ramsunder.

The July technology meeting of the SAIMC saw Raegan Ramsunder from ifm presenting on food safety. This is something that affects us all, but that we often take for granted, so it was interesting to hear what goes on behind the scenes to ensure that all the correct food safety measures are in place, resulting in fit-for-consumption products − and on the flipside what happens when products need to be recalled. In this day and age, it is horrifying to think that 600 million people fall ill and 420 000 die each year as a result of contaminated food.

Raegan explained that safety in food processing means that automated systems, technologies, and processes used in food production maintain, and even improve, the safety and quality of the final products. The sensors used in the process can self-monitor their status to ensure accuracy and reliability in meeting food safety standards. He showed that with good digitalisation solutions it is possible to make production, processing, packaging, and cold chain processes transparent and safe from farm to table in accordance with the HACCP concept.

Mark Calvert, general manager of the Durban branch thanking Raegan Ramsunder for his presentation.

The presentation was very interesting and elicited much reaction and many questions from those present. The Durban management team would like to thank Raegan, and of course ifm, for their kind sponsorship of the evening.

