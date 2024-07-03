SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Zero hunger and digital transformation strategies

Johan Maartens.

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs published 17 goals under Sustainable Development. Digital transformation could play a major role in addressing these goals, but a radical change in attitude among South Africa’s political leaders is required, as can be seen from the Digital Transformation Strategy of South Africa compared to those of other countries.

Goal 2: Zero hunger

According to Statista, 39,92% of South Africa’s population is expected to earn less than $3,65 per day in 2024, and 60,07% is expected to earn less than $6,85 per day. The World Bank also reported in April 2024 that South Africa’s economic growth slowed in 2023, which led to a 0,4% contraction in per capita income. In the first quarter of 2024, the unemployment rate in South Africa rose to 32,9%.

Because public policies and public resources are largely beneficial to poor people, it is they who suffer from the harmful effects of corruption most grievously. Being dependent on the government for housing, healthcare, education, security, and welfare makes the poor the most vulnerable to corruption.

In the early 2000s, agriculture contributed around 3 to 4% to South Africa’s GDP. The sector was characterised by a mix of commercial farming and subsistence agriculture, with significant contributions from crops like maize, wheat and fruits, and also livestock farming. From there, the contribution of agriculture to South Africa’s GDP went south, ending at 2 to 2,5% in the 2020s. Despite being one of the more developed countries on the African continent, South Africa faces significant challenges related to food security and hunger.

This brings me to digital transformation strategies.

South Africa

South Africa’s National Digital and Future Skills Strategy is a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing the digital skills gap and preparing the workforce for the future digital economy. Launched by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, it includes the following:

• Digital literacy: Ensuring that all citizens have basic digital skills to participate in the digital economy.

• Advanced digital skills: Developing specialised skills in areas such as data science, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and software development.

• Education and training: Integrating digital skills into the education system from primary to tertiary levels, and promoting lifelong learning.

• Public-private partnerships: Collaborating with industry stakeholders to create training programmes and job opportunities.

• Infrastructure development: Improving digital infrastructure to support widespread access to digital technologies.

• Inclusivity: Ensuring that marginalised groups, including women, rural communities, and people with disabilities, have access to digital skills training.

This essentially focuses on education and repairing the neglected infrastructure. However, many of these objectives are hindered by the government’s excessive focus on race and race-based regulations such as denying the public access to services like Starlink.

China

Made in China 2025 is a strategic plan initiated by the Chinese government in 2015. The primary goal of this initiative is to transform China from a manufacturing giant into a high-tech powerhouse. The plan focuses on upgrading the manufacturing capabilities of Chinese industries, promoting innovation, and reducing reliance on foreign technology. It includes:

• Innovation-driven development: Encouraging research and development and fostering innovation in key sectors.

• Quality over quantity: Shifting the focus from mass production to high-quality manufacturing.

• Green development: Promoting environmentally sustainable practices and technologies.

• Optimisation of industrial structure: Upgrading traditional industries, and developing emerging industries.

• Talent development: Cultivating a skilled workforce to support advanced manufacturing.

The initiative targets ten key sectors. These are information technology; numerical control tools and robotics; aerospace equipment; ocean engineering equipment and high-tech ships; railway equipment; energy-saving and new energy vehicles; power equipment; agricultural machinery; new materials; and biopharma and advanced medical products.

Russia

The Digital Economy of the Russian Federation is a national programme initiated by the Russian government to accelerate the digital transformation of the country’s economy. Launched in 2017, the programme aims to enhance the digital infrastructure, improve digital literacy among the population, and foster innovation in various sectors such as healthcare, education, and public administration. It covers:

• Regulatory environment: Creating a legal framework that supports digital transformation and innovation.

• Information infrastructure: Developing high-speed internet access and other digital infrastructure across the country.

• Human resources and education: Improving digital skills and literacy among the population, including specialised training for IT professionals.

• Information security: Ensuring the security of digital data and protecting against cyberthreats.

• Digital technologies: Promoting the adoption and development of advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things.

Germany

Germany has a digital transformation strategy known as Digital Strategy 2025. This strategy was introduced by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in 2016. The strategy aims to position Germany as a leading digital economy, and ensure that the country remains competitive in the global market. Goals include:

• Expanding digital infrastructure: Ensuring high-speed internet access across the country, including rural areas.

• Promoting digital innovation: Supporting research and development in digital technologies, and fostering innovation in various sectors.

• Enhancing digital skills: Improving digital literacy and skills among the population and workforce.

• Strengthening cybersecurity: Implementing measures to protect digital infrastructure and data from cyberthreats.

• Supporting digital transformation in industry: Encouraging the adoption of digital technologies in traditional industries, such as manufacturing, through initiatives like Industrie 4.0.

• Improving digital government services: Enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of public services through digital means.

South Africa must change its mindset from race-based strategies to strategies that could see the country remain as an important hub in South Africa. Looking at Rwanda, Kenya and other African countries, this might not be valid for much longer.

Yours in automation

Johan Maartens

