KROHNE reaches important milestone in Ethernet-APL technology

In December 2023, KROHNE made Ethernet-APL demo devices available to selected customers. This step marks an important milestone in the company’s own Ethernet APL development project for various sensor types. Ethernet-APL technology is a revolution in the process industry. For the first time, a high data rate (10 Mbit/s) is combined with intrinsic safety for the field level. In addition, the technology enables a two-wire operation including power supply. KROHNE was a founding member of the Ethernet-APL consortium in 2018, and has actively promoted the technical design of the standard.
Customer interest in Ethernet-APL has been growing steadily for several years, particularly in the chemical industry. “With Ethernet-APL, we are fully digitalising the field level,” explains head of strategic product management, Dr Christoph Spiegel. “Our demonstrators already have most of the functions that are possible with this technology. They provide the implementation of PROFINET according to the Process Automation (PA) profile 4.0, with generic or manufacturer-specific GSD file. There is also an FDI package for use with all modern asset management systems, and an integrated web server with a convenient user interface for simple commissioning and diagnostics.
“We hope that we can obtain early feedback and test results via the demonstrators, including interoperability test results with various host systems,” continues Spiegel. “We want to strengthen our customers’ trust in KROHNE as a reliable partner that brings the latest technology into practice at an early stage. Ethernet-APL is still a very young technology, which is why we are working particularly closely with users. Looking at the progress of the project, I am confident that KROHNE will be able to present the first Ethernet-APL devices by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.”
EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.
Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Standardising information in process automation applications
The co-owners of the Process Automation Device Information Model have released the PA-DIM Version 1.1 specification. This release, a testament to collective efforts, includes expanded device-type support for process analysers, and an enhanced basic hierarchy structure with new extensions, benefiting the industrial user and vendor manufacturing community.
Enabling multiple applications on a unified TSN network RJ Connect
A leading global manufacturer of industrial machinery wanted to aggregate multiple applications into its CNC machines. Due to the use of different proprietary networks, integrating the networks and maintaining the components required substantial effort.
Smart and easy wiring with IO-Link ifm - South Africa
A leading global machine manufacturer in the food and beverage industry has put its automation concept, based on parallel wiring, to the test with the aim of achieving higher efficiency, lower costs, more flexibility, and standardisation. All requirements can be successfully implemented with IO-Link solutions from ifm.
Flexible EtherCAT communication interface for DALI-2 Beckhoff Automation
The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal from Beckhoff allows up to 64 DALI/DALI-2 slaves and 64 DALI-2 input devices to be connected. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it easy to configure and parameterise DALI devices flexibly.
Modularity for future scalability RJ Connect
When it comes to managed switches, industrial-grade reliability, multicast availability and security enhancements based on the IEC 62433 standards are crucial features. There are a number of vertical markets where these switches can be used.
TwinCAT runtime for real-time Linux Beckhoff Automation
With TwinCAT runtime for real-time Linux, Beckhoff is opening up new application possibilities for real-time control. The ability to execute several TwinCAT runtimes on a single industrial PC means users can now combine different system parts on one high-performance computer to streamline programming and diagnostics.
EtherCAT terminals for the connection of load cells Beckhoff Automation
Beckhoff is offering a compact and cost-effective solution for integrating weighing functions into control systems. The integration of the supply voltage for the load cells is particularly advantageous.