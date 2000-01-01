New high-power testing solution

Comtest, the local representative of AMETEK Programmable Power, has announced the new Sorensen Modular Intelligent-Bidirectional Energy AMplified (Mi-BEAM) Series. The Mi-BEAM Series is the newest addition to the AMETEK Programmable Power portfolio of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial and aerospace markets. This platform covers all test needs through the product lifecycle, from advanced research and development to design validation and production test requirements.
The Mi-BEAM Series features complete DC source and sink capabilities, with power levels from 12 to 37 kW. It is fully scalable up to 1,2 MW with parallel systems. The available voltage ranges of 600 V, 1500 V, and 2000 V DC in a 4U rack-height chassis provide full power up to 150 A within a single system.
Among the wide range of applications are battery simulation and battery testing (charge/discharge), electric powertrain testing, fuel cell testing and solar inverter testing.
Key features include:
• Complete solution with battery test, simulation and solar array simulator software included.
• Highest power density up to 37 kW in 4U rack height (9,25 kW/U).
• Fastest and cleanest power available (fastest transient response and lowest output ripple and noise).
• Longest manufacturer-based reliability guarantee with a five-year warranty.
• Parallel system power up to 1,2 MW.
• Output voltage up to 2000 V.
• Bidirectional output current up to ±150 A and up to ±4800 A in parallel.
