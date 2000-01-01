Editor's Choice
New high-power testing solution

I&C July 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest, the local representative of AMETEK Programmable Power, has announced the new Sorensen Modular Intelligent-Bidirectional Energy AMplified (Mi-BEAM) Series. The Mi-BEAM Series is the newest addition to the AMETEK Programmable Power portfolio of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial and aerospace markets. This platform covers all test needs through the product lifecycle, from advanced research and development to design validation and production test requirements.

The Mi-BEAM Series features complete DC source and sink capabilities, with power levels from 12 to 37 kW. It is fully scalable up to 1,2 MW with parallel systems. The available voltage ranges of 600 V, 1500 V, and 2000 V DC in a 4U rack-height chassis provide full power up to 150 A within a single system.

Among the wide range of applications are battery simulation and battery testing (charge/discharge), electric powertrain testing, fuel cell testing and solar inverter testing.

Key features include:

• Complete solution with battery test, simulation and solar array simulator software included.

• Highest power density up to 37 kW in 4U rack height (9,25 kW/U).

• Fastest and cleanest power available (fastest transient response and lowest output ripple and noise).

• Longest manufacturer-based reliability guarantee with a five-year warranty.

• Parallel system power up to 1,2 MW.

• Output voltage up to 2000 V.

• Bidirectional output current up to ±150 A and up to ±4800 A in parallel.

• True extended wide-range auto-ranging output.

• Regenerative to 95%.

• Colour touch panel user interface.

• Seamless transition between source and sink.

• Built-in islanding detection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Maximising uptime of AC-powered equipment
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Providing critical condition monitoring data about AC-powered equipment, Turck Banner’s new Rogowski coil current sensors help maximise machine uptime with ease.

Read more...
Smart and secure way to power IT environments
Electrical Power & Protection
Intelligent power management specialist, Eaton has launched the Eaton 5P Gen 2 UPS, a compact and efficient power solution for edge and informational technology needs. Delivering more output, security, and control than any other device in its class, this new product range also enables fleet management, remote UPS setting, and remote firmware upgrades.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
Reshape your footprint
Loesche South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Calcined clay is an environmentally friendly supplementary cementitious material that has massive potential for reducing CO2 in cement manufacturing. C/Clay is the new label for LOESCHE’s overall process for the production of calcined clay and is part of the company’s CO2 reduction strategy.

Read more...
Heat exchange technology for the oil and gas industry
Electrical Power & Protection
Steinmüller Africa leverages its extensive experience and in-house design and engineering expertise to provide customised industrial shell and tube heat exchangers for sub-Saharan Africa’s oil and gas industry.

Read more...
AI improves energy supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Many grids across the globe have a persistent problem in common, ageing infrastructure. This makes a good case for the modernisation of grid infrastructure. Fortunately, there are some almost-immediate steps that can provide a quick win without having to undertake forklift-scale projects.

Read more...
The advantages of overhead power distribution in data centres
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
With the world becoming increasingly dependent on the internet, the need for additional bandwidth is steadily escalating. This requires more, larger facilities and infrastructure, which demand more power and a dependable electricity supply.

Read more...
Extending the lifespan of oil transformers
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Transformers are vital components in the fields of electrical engineering and power distribution, as they play a key role in stepping up or down voltage levels, which ensures the efficient transmission of electricity.

Read more...











