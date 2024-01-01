Maximising uptime of AC-powered equipment

Providing critical condition monitoring data about AC-powered equipment, Turck Banner’s new Rogowski coil current sensors help maximise machine uptime with ease. An easy-open flexible loop and compact housing simplifies installation, without removing wires or other conductors so the sensors can be quickly added to existing applications, even in tight spaces.
With two different coil sizes, 50 mm and 200 mm, and models able to measure current as high as 6000 amps, users can monitor nearly any piece of equipment, regardless of conductor type or size.
Pre-configured and pre-scaled data output adds to the simplicity of setup by minimising errors and reducing commissioning time. The Rogowski coil current sensors have a Modbus output, enabling easy integration into most conditioning monitoring systems, such as Banner Engineering’s Snap Signal platform.
