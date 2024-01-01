No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing

Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation. With user-selectable test voltages from 250 to 2500 V, and resistance measurements up to 500 GΩ, these testers allow for coverage of a larger workload with a single tool.
Equipped with an intuitive user interface, a short circuit current of up to 5 mA and a CAT IV 600 V rating, these portable high-voltage insulation testers can deliver rapid and stable resistance measurements no matter where they are used. The 1537 Insulation resistance tester also allows for the storage of measurements for later review or PC transfer using the provided software.
They are specifically designed for frontline technicians, electricians and contractors doing asset maintenance jobs with field equipment such as motor, transformer and power cabinet maintenance. Using a portable insulation tester supporting 2500 V test voltage gives technicians and maintenance engineers the benefit of wider workload coverage and faster measurement.
Key features include selectable voltage tests, extended insulation resistance measurement, intelligent calculations, high measurement capacity, and enhanced safety features.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Step into the visual factory Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.
Read more...The commercialisation of battery energy storage systems RJ Connect
Electrical Power & Protection
According to the ‘Electricity Market Report 2023’ published by the International Energy Agency), 98% of new power will be generated from renewable energy in the next three years. We need megawatt-level battery energy storage systems (BESS) with fast responses.
Read more...Monitoring the voltage drop in cables Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.
Read more...Mesh networks: a multidirectional electrical superhighway Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Today, many power industry stakeholders are faced with mounting requirements for improved grid reliability, resilience and distribution efficiency. It’s a challenge which requires power service providers to rethink their infrastructure. Enter mesh networks, which can overcome the limitations of traditional star networks.
Read more...Versatile flexible copper busbar
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems specialises in the supply and support of industrial electrical, automation and global software and hardware brands, and is now able to offer the Cubic range of Cu-Flex flexible copper busbars.
Read more...Acquiring locally-manufactured transformers ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
Speed and efficiency are of the essence in the fast-evolving power generation and distribution space; but a significant challenge is the prolonged lead times associated with acquiring transformers – key components in any electrical infrastructure.
Read more...Seaward testers power PV specialists Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
One of Asia’s leading clean energy specialists, Solarvest, uses the latest electrical safety test equipment to ensure the solar photovoltaic (PV) installations it services and maintains operate at peak performance levels.