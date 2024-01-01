No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing

Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation. With user-selectable test voltages from 250 to 2500 V , and resistance measurements up to 500 GΩ , these testers allow for coverage of a larger workload with a single tool.

Equipped with an intuitive user interface, a short circuit current of up to 5 mA and a CAT IV 600 V rating, these portable high-voltage insulation testers can deliver rapid and stable resistance measurements no matter where they are used. The 1537 Insulation resistance tester also allows for the storage of measurements for later review or PC transfer using the provided software.

They are specifically designed for frontline technicians, electricians and contractors doing asset maintenance jobs with field equipment such as motor, transformer and power cabinet maintenance. Using a portable insulation tester supporting 2500 V test voltage gives technicians and maintenance engineers the benefit of wider workload coverage and faster measurement.

Key features include selectable voltage tests, extended insulation resistance measurement, intelligent calculations, high measurement capacity, and enhanced safety features.

