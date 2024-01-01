Editor's Choice
Pressure Measurement & Control



OEM high-pressure transducer with maximum long-term stability

May 2024 Pressure Measurement & Control

Instrotech is offering KELLER 10LHP, the flagship OEM pressure transducer in the KELLER product portfolio, which exemplifies the highest standards.

The KELLER 10L and 10LHP series are available in identical dimensions and cover pressures ranging from 0,1 to 1000 bar. Both series are principal products in the KELLER OEM portfolio, and offer an optimum solution for demanding applications.

The high-pressure transducers of the 10LHP series have a robust housing made of stainless steel, giving optimum long-term stability for a range of OEM applications. The metal diaphragm is welded on front-flush and gap-free, separating the silicon piezoresistive pressure sensor from the measuring medium. Every pressure transducer is measured over the entire pressure and temperature profile and is supplied with a detailed calibration sheet. The 10LHP achieves maximum accuracy and long-term stability thanks to optimally matched, high-quality materials. The compact, robust design offers a long service life and the highest product quality. Every KELLER pressure transducer is measured over the entire pressure and temperature range, and is supplied with detailed calibration data via KELLER’s myCalibration platform. The 10LHP OEM pressure transducer stands for the highest quality, precision and durability.

Product: https://bit.ly/3PNp6lo


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: [email protected]
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


