OEM high-pressure transducer with maximum long-term stability

The high-pressure transducers of the 10LHP series have a robust housing made of stainless steel, giving optimum long-term stability for a range of OEM applications. The metal diaphragm is welded on front-flush and gap-free, separating the silicon piezoresistive pressure sensor from the measuring medium. Every pressure transducer is measured over the entire pressure and temperature profile and is supplied with a detailed calibration sheet. The 10LHP achieves maximum accuracy and long-term stability thanks to optimally matched, high-quality materials. The compact, robust design offers a long service life and the highest product quality. Every KELLER pressure transducer is measured over the entire pressure and temperature range, and is supplied with detailed calibration data via KELLER’s myCalibration platform. The 10LHP OEM pressure transducer stands for the highest quality, precision and durability.

A water treatment system for a major metropolitan area in the Midwestern United States demands careful monitoring and management of processes across its sprawling network. Choosing VEGA for its process automation needs meant more than just obtaining precise and reliable pressure sensors.Keller manufactures isolated piezoresistive pressure sensors. The great advantage of the piezoresistive measuring principle is its high stability.Paper and packaging specialist, LEIPA undertook a comprehensive modernisation project, combining three stock preparation lines into one, and making investments in new plant components and extensive automation technology. Because of the good experiences the company had already had with VEGA sensors, those responsible for planning and maintenance decided in favour of the VEGABAR 82 pressure transmitter as the standard instrument for level and pressure measurement in the new stock preparation system.Injectables are among the most sensitive products in the pharmaceutical industry. Sterility is essential during production. For this reason, a manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals decided to implement the pressure monitoring of its processes with hygienic instruments from WIKA.The wind’s usable kinetic energy increases with the wind speed. Wind turbines, therefore, use kinetic energy to generate torque and then rotational movement. The rotor, consisting of three rotor blades,The Optris PI 640i thermal imager is the smallest measuring VGA infrared camera, with a body-sized volume of 45 x 56 x 90 mm, and weighing only 269 to 340 g, depending on the lens. It counts among the most compact thermal imaging cameras on the market.Temperature plays a significant role in many manufacturing processes. In such cases, a tempering machine is used to maintain the manufacturing process at the desired temperature. Keller supplied PR-21Y piezoresistive pressure transmitters to a client specialising in developing and producing oil and water tempering machines.Pressure and temperature gauges are very widely used on process plants. Specialising in the design and manufacture of pressure and temperature measuring instruments, SA Gauge believes that all process and ambient factors should be considered when selecting and installing pressure measuring devices. The company recommends that the following guidelines on selection and calibration be followed in order to prevent gauge failure.Kansanshi Mine faced measurement challenges in its gland water tanks, slurry, and raw materials in the stockpiles and crusher bins. VEGA was able to offer a suitable solution to resolve these challenges.During metal casting, the liquid material is poured into a mould, and after solidification becomes a solid body. Both too-high and too-low casting temperatures can lead to quality defects. The compact Optris PI 05M infrared thermal imaging camera from Instrotech can monitor the casting process.