More movement on the market
April 2024
Motion Control & Drives
If you want to move something, you have to be able to control the movement. When positioning in the nanometre range everything matters and requires high performance motion control. Six years ago, Aerotech therefore set itself the goal of revolutionising the market for precision motion and machine control systems. The Automation1 motion control platform, which was developed in-house and has been available since 2019, now offers far more capability than many users expect from a motion control system.
Nine functions you wouldn’t expect from a motion controller
• Control positioning systems and connected components such as servo and stepper motors, galvo scan heads, piezoelectric actuators and various other devices on one platform.
• Setup Assistant for the homing configuration of gantries.
• Camera module to display feed from a vision system that can be used to monitor the automation and production process in addition to motion control.
• Intuitive configuration wizard for complete machine setup and rapid implementation of projects.
• EasyTune servo tuning for optimising the servo loop like a control engineer would with access to third-party devices.
• HyperWire bus for drive connection, currently the most powerful communication bus in the motion control industry.
• MachineApps HMI development tool for customising user interfaces for drive systems and allowing support for custom module development for ultimate flexibility.
• EtherCAT compatibility for simple and seamless integration of PLC-based systems.
• Python API and Driver for LabVIEW that enable direct access to the motion control platform.
For more information contact Aerotech, +44 1256 855 055, [email protected], www.aerotech.com
Further reading:
Highly customisable robotic hand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are developing a robotic hand system that will help automate manual tasks. The concept centres on a customisable robot hand comprising individually configurable finger modules, an industry first.
Read more...
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.
Read more...
Surface drill rigs for Navachab in Namibia
Motion Control & Drives
Epiroc South Africa recently delivered five of six FlexiROC drilling machines to key customer, Navachab Gold Mine.
Read more...
Grease degradation diagnosis technology
Motion Control & Drives
NSK is developing a world-first: a high-accuracy way of rapidly and accurately diagnosing the remaining life of lubricant grease. The company will provide the solution as a mobile app, enabling users to perform the onsite analysis of lubricant condition in bearings and linear motion systems.
Read more...
New compact VFDs with higher power ratings
Motion Control & Drives
Invertek Drives has revealed the extension of its industry-leading Optidrive Coolvert variable frequency drive with the launch of two new compact frame sizes with higher power ratings.
Read more...
Asset reliability care field dominated by WearCheck
Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck has solidified its position as a leading player in the asset reliability care sector.
Read more...
Revolutionising manufacturing: the impact of machine learning in robotics
Motion Control & Drives
The integration of machine learning (ML) into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, in particular the manufacturing sector. Yaskawa South Africa is at the forefront of embracing this transformative technology to optimise innovation and propel the manufacturing industry forward.
Read more...
Chain hoist friction clutch tester
WIKA Instruments
Motion Control & Drives
WIKA’s FRKPS chain hoist test set is a reliable and efficient way to test the friction clutch on your chain hoist.
Read more...
Why artificial intelligence matters in robotic technology
Motion Control & Drives
Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa Southern Africa, gives his insight into the role of AI in robotics technology, with its advantages and challenges, and makes predictions for the future.
Read more...
ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems
Motion Control & Drives
When setting target ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems, it is important to keep in mind the objectives that need to be achieved.
Read more...