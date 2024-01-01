Monitoring the voltage drop in cables

With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.

Comparing input and output values enables problems such as cable kinks, cable breaks or power outage to be detected early on. The user can identify in advance any cable that is at risk of failure via the individual MAC address of each connector, and replace it immediately. The Turck Automation Suite (TAS) visualises the measured values of the M12Plus via the Cable Monitor app and thus enables condition monitoring and other IIoT applications.

The latest design of the M12Plus features a four-core cable (4 x 0,34 mm2) of the TXL series with a robust polyurethane outer sheath, and is specially designed for use in drag chains. A-coded M12Plus connectors are fitted to both ends of the cable. The measured values are transferred to the data interface via BLE Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) at a frequency of 2,4 GHz. The maximum range of this is 40 metres indoors and up to 100 metres outdoors. When screwed tight, the M12Plus is protected to IP69K and offers outstanding resistance to chemicals and oil. It is resistant to flames and welding sparks and is particularly wear resistant.

