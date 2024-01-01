Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Seaward testers power PV specialists

April 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

One of Asia’s leading clean energy specialists, Solarvest, uses the latest electrical safety test equipment to ensure the solar photovoltaic (PV) installations it services and maintains operate at peak performance levels.

Solarvest is committed to the vision of creating a world generated by renewable energy. Founded in 2012, the company provides a range of solar PV engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for several large-scale solar, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in Malaysia. Through its dedicated operations and maintenance subsidiary, PowerTrack, the company actively maintains and monitors over 90 national projects.

The ongoing work it undertakes for customers involves the pre-commissioning checking and testing of PV installations. This involves measuring the relationship between module current and voltage with the simultaneous display of irradiance value, while analysing the current vs voltage (I-V) curve. Insulation tests, without disconnecting the PV module, are also undertaken.

To ensure this is carried out quickly, accurately, and to the highest technical standards at dozens of installations across Malaysia, Solarvest’s regional teams in Selangor, Penang and Johor rely on portable multi-function PV200 solar PV testers from Seaward. These are used to interrogate the health of individual modules using I-V curve analysis, perform string cable insulation tests, and measure short-circuit current and open-circuit voltage, and during pre-commissioning tests. In this way, the accurate visual comparison of curve shapes can be used to immediately identify common problems such as shading, defective cells, or poor electrical connections, helping to rectify any issues quickly.

Using simple pushbutton operation, the PV200 also carries out all the electrical tests required by IEC 62446, including maximum power point voltage, current and power, and insulation resistance. Solarvest has used the tester frequently on PV string voltage design for its industrial and large-scale solar projects below 1000 V in Malaysia to perform PV module output measurements. Muhammad Mahadzir Bin Abdul Halim, operations and maintenance engineer at Solarvest, said the PV200 is a highly efficient tester that allows engineers to complete checks regardless of the location of modules.

He added, “We strive to provide our clients with the highest quality and value-added turnkey solar energy solutions. The tester is an essential part of our onsite tool kit to enhance the efficiency of our service. The multifunction PV200 unit eliminates the need for engineers to carry separate meters for different tasks. The ability to take one combined measurement, instead of many separate ones, greatly improves operator efficiency and accuracy, helping to identify possible faults from the modules and getting them verified and replaced quickly and safely − which is the key requirement of our maintenance work.”

The combination of advanced remote monitoring capabilities with the latest in on-site solar PV test instrumentation enables Solarvest to ensure that the expanding infrastructure of PV installations that it is responsible for maintaining continues to perform at maximum performance levels. This forms part of a comprehensive range of Seaward solar PV testing equipment.

Product: https://bit.ly/3SPxPo0


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Monitoring the voltage drop in cables
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.

Read more...
Mesh networks: a multidirectional electrical superhighway
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Today, many power industry stakeholders are faced with mounting requirements for improved grid reliability, resilience and distribution efficiency. It’s a challenge which requires power service providers to rethink their infrastructure. Enter mesh networks, which can overcome the limitations of traditional star networks.

Read more...
Versatile flexible copper busbar
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems specialises in the supply and support of industrial electrical, automation and global software and hardware brands, and is now able to offer the Cubic range of Cu-Flex flexible copper busbars.

Read more...
Trafo Power Solutions upgrades DRC mine transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
With its experience in Africa and its agility in executing projects rapidly, Trafo Power Solutions is supplying three mini-substations and two transformers to a copper-zinc mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more...
Acquiring locally-manufactured transformers
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
Speed and efficiency are of the essence in the fast-evolving power generation and distribution space; but a significant challenge is the prolonged lead times associated with acquiring transformers – key components in any electrical infrastructure.

Read more...
Multi-purpose contact block
Electrical Power & Protection
The TME catalogue has been expanded to include products from Schlegel. This German, family-owned company has been specialising in the production of high-quality electromechanical components for almost 80 years.

Read more...
ACTOM supplies transformer units to Kamoa Copper Mine
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM Distribution Transformers, recently secured an order for the supply of its neutral electromagnetic couplers, with earthing resistors, and an auxiliary transformer) to Kamoa Copper Mine in the DRC.

Read more...
No guarantees - this is why you need a microgrid
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The energy landscape is dynamic, robust and versatile. One option that is undoubtedly gaining exciting traction is the microgrid, offering a wide range of capabilities that benefit specific energy goals and resultant business strategies.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved