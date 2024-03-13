Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

April 2024 SAIMC


Kevin Preston, group manager: IMA and IE, Phoenix Contact.

The local Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a technology evening at the Bryanston Sports Club on 13 March 2024. The evening was very well attended with more than 22 members present. It was sponsored by Phoenix Contact and the technical presentation covered the full gambit of industrial wireless technology in the automation field. It addressed various technologies and topologies, including trusted wireless, industrial bluetooth, wireless LAN/Ethernet, 3G/GSM based systems and Wireless HART.

These technologies all co-exist in the same frequency band, are license free, and are not affected by electromagnetic Interference from plant and machinery. All these systems are capable of being integrated into existing systems, and are compatible with all scada, DCS and PLC brands.

They are growing in popularity due to their security, cost effectiveness and ease of installation in many applications. Included in the presentation were case studies on various operational systems covering a vast array of applications.

The case studies covered both local and overseas applications, and were relevant to all local industries. The applications included:

• Replacement of cables on overhead cranes.

• Mobile vehicle connections in warehouses and plants.

• Vernacular control at Cape Point.

• Aircraft gate support systems.

• Leaky cables for track-guided systems in automotive manufacture.

• Control of revolving machinery such as stranding machines.

• Safe wireless transport systems for elevators.

• Remote mill monitoring and bag filling.

• Centrifuge control and monitoring at wastewater plants.

• Safe wireless control and monitoring of fuel tank farms.

There was very good interaction during and after the presentation, and the feedback received was very positive.

Thank you to Kevin Preston from Phoenix Contact for an insightful presentation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
When South Africa clinched victory in the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, the nation collectively rejoiced. However, amidst this optimism lies a pertinent question: is South Africa truly a land of hope, or is it merely a fool’s paradise?

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban Branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Durban technology meeting in March drew a record attendance, with an old friend of the SAIMC, Gary Friend presenting on the very topical subject of ‘Risks, rewards, advantages and disadvantages of new technologies and the impact of legislation’.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda Branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 6 March 2024 at the Proconics, Secunda office. Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA presented on Thermowell stress calculations as per ASME PTC 19.3.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
The manufacturing industry is facing some challenges due to automation and outsourcing, but there are still opportunities in advanced manufacturing, such as 3D printing and robotics. It’s essential to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in the industry to remain competitive.

Read more...
SAIMC:Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The annual general meeting of the SAIMC Johannesburg branch was held on 7 February 2024 at the Northcliff Country Club.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its annual general meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown on 24 January 2024

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda Branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Secunda branch held its annual general meeting on 17 January.

Read more...
Reminiscences of a life in control
Michael Brown Control Engineering SAIMC
Reminiscences from Michael Brown on a long and rich journey in the world of automation together with SAIMC.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Cavemen to Chatbots
SAIMC
This month, we have a contribution to our Cavemen to Chatbots challenge. The idea is to reminisce on where our industry came from, and where it is headed.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Time for action
SAIMC SAIMC
SAIMC’s vision for 2026 identified several projects for the near future. Members often request a letter of support or recommendation for a new job. SAIMC has created a template that will enable it to provide you with a letter that will positively influence the reader.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved