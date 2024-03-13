SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

Kevin Preston, group manager: IMA and IE, Phoenix Contact.

The local Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a technology evening at the Bryanston Sports Club on 13 March 2024 . The evening was very well attended with more than 22 members present. It was sponsored by Phoenix Contact and the technical presentation covered the full gambit of industrial wireless technology in the automation field. It addressed various technologies and topologies, including trusted wireless, industrial bluetooth, wireless LAN/Ethernet, 3G/GSM based systems and Wireless HART.

These technologies all co-exist in the same frequency band, are license free, and are not affected by electromagnetic Interference from plant and machinery. All these systems are capable of being integrated into existing systems, and are compatible with all scada, DCS and PLC brands.

They are growing in popularity due to their security, cost effectiveness and ease of installation in many applications. Included in the presentation were case studies on various operational systems covering a vast array of applications.

The case studies covered both local and overseas applications, and were relevant to all local industries. The applications included:

• Replacement of cables on overhead cranes.

• Mobile vehicle connections in warehouses and plants.

• Vernacular control at Cape Point.

• Aircraft gate support systems.

• Leaky cables for track-guided systems in automotive manufacture.

• Control of revolving machinery such as stranding machines.

• Safe wireless transport systems for elevators.

• Remote mill monitoring and bag filling.

• Centrifuge control and monitoring at wastewater plants.

• Safe wireless control and monitoring of fuel tank farms.

There was very good interaction during and after the presentation, and the feedback received was very positive.

Thank you to Kevin Preston from Phoenix Contact for an insightful presentation.

