Motor protection relay front-end software

March 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

In the realm of motor protection for critical motor driven applications, precision and reliability are non-negotiable. That’s where NewElec stands out. Its Motor Protection Relay Front-End software isn’t just another tool, it’s a game-changer that puts control firmly in your hands. NewElec believes in ease of access, so it’s freely available for download right from the company’s website, with dedicated technicians at the ready to assist you remotely.

Statistical data screen

Think of it as your motor’s health monitor. NewElec’s software provides essential statistical data that’s crucial for maintenance planning. From drive ID to communication protocols, every detail is meticulously recorded. This ensures seamless integration with PLC and scada systems, making automation easily achievable.

Faults record screen

Prevention is better than cure. With NewElec’s faults record screen, you’ll have a comprehensive log of the last 40 faults, complete with timestamps and crucial parameters. This data can be easily exported to Excel or integrated into SAP systems for streamlined maintenance planning.

You can stay ahead of the curve with NewElec’s event records screen. Timestamped events, including setting changes, alarms and trips, provide invaluable insights into your motor’s performance. Exportable to Excel, these records offer a detailed snapshot of your motor’s operational history.

Recorder screen

Uncover hidden insights with the three-phase recorder. Monitor motor currents, voltages and thermal capacity in real time, allowing you to pinpoint issues before they escalate. Say goodbye to unnecessary downtime and hello to proactive maintenance.

Training simulator screen

Knowledge is power, and NewElec’s training simulator puts the power in your hands. Simulate running conditions to understand how the relay protects your motor. It’s an invaluable tool for training employees, ensuring they’re equipped to handle any situation with confidence.

Event records screen

Stay ahead of the curve with the event records screen. Timestamped events, including setting changes, alarms and trips, provide invaluable insights into your motor’s performance. Exportable to Excel, these records offer a detailed snapshot of your motor’s operational history.

Audit frontend screen

Transparency is key, especially when it comes to critical systems. NewElec’s audit frontend uploads relay settings and provides a comprehensive status report, giving engineers a clear picture of plant health. From enabled features to LED status, every detail is at your fingertips.

NewElec is committed to empowering its customers with innovative solutions that drive success. With its Motor Protection Relay Front-End software, you’re not just managing motors, you’re managing performance.

Credit(s)

NewElec Pretoria





