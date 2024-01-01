In the realm of motor protection for critical motor driven applications, precision and reliability are non-negotiable. That’s where NewElec stands out. Its Motor Protection Relay Front-End software isn’t just another tool, it’s a game-changer that puts control firmly in your hands. NewElec believes in ease of access, so it’s freely available for download right from the company’s website, with dedicated technicians at the ready to assist you remotely.
Statistical data screen
Think of it as your motor’s health monitor. NewElec’s software provides essential statistical data that’s crucial for maintenance planning. From drive ID to communication protocols, every detail is meticulously recorded. This ensures seamless integration with PLC and scada systems, making automation easily achievable.
Faults record screen
Prevention is better than cure. With NewElec’s faults record screen, you’ll have a comprehensive log of the last 40 faults, complete with timestamps and crucial parameters. This data can be easily exported to Excel or integrated into SAP systems for streamlined maintenance planning.
You can stay ahead of the curve with NewElec’s event records screen. Timestamped events, including setting changes, alarms and trips, provide invaluable insights into your motor’s performance. Exportable to Excel, these records offer a detailed snapshot of your motor’s operational history.
Recorder screen
Uncover hidden insights with the three-phase recorder. Monitor motor currents, voltages and thermal capacity in real time, allowing you to pinpoint issues before they escalate. Say goodbye to unnecessary downtime and hello to proactive maintenance.
Training simulator screen
Knowledge is power, and NewElec’s training simulator puts the power in your hands. Simulate running conditions to understand how the relay protects your motor. It’s an invaluable tool for training employees, ensuring they’re equipped to handle any situation with confidence.
Event records screen
Stay ahead of the curve with the event records screen. Timestamped events, including setting changes, alarms and trips, provide invaluable insights into your motor’s performance. Exportable to Excel, these records offer a detailed snapshot of your motor’s operational history.
Audit frontend screen
Transparency is key, especially when it comes to critical systems. NewElec’s audit frontend uploads relay settings and provides a comprehensive status report, giving engineers a clear picture of plant health. From enabled features to LED status, every detail is at your fingertips.
NewElec is committed to empowering its customers with innovative solutions that drive success. With its Motor Protection Relay Front-End software, you’re not just managing motors, you’re managing performance.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Boosting cybersecurity in substation automation systems RJ Connect
Electrical Power & Protection
A significant surge in distributed energy resources (DERs) and energy storage systems, along with the upward trend in unmanned substations, have made power grids a lot more complex. To address these instabilities in power grids, digital substations increasingly play an important role in power transmission.
Read more...Improved inductive coupler sets Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Online teaser: Turck Banner has updated its inductive coupler sets and now also offers additional functions such as selective pairing in addition to improved performance.
Read more...Access to energy – the African imperative Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
The ongoing energy crisis has set back global progress on universal access to electricity. The good news is that microgrids are becoming the most cost-effective way to expand energy access in remote areas.
Read more...Local procurement for mine-owned solar projects
Electrical Power & Protection
Many mines in South Africa are currently in the early stages of planning and obtaining approval for their independent solar power ventures. However, in this journey toward sustainable energy solutions, the significance of local procurement cannot be overstated.
Read more...High-voltage battery systems
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africans have become accustomed to high levels of loadshedding, but the next big phase in the country’s energy infrastructure development is upon us. High-voltage battery energy storage systems, which drastically improve the power reliability prospects for businesses, are expected to see a massive surge in 2024.