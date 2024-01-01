Multicolour strip lights with superior environmental resistance

Turck Banner’s industrial LED lighting products are high-quality and energy-efficient lights that provide years of maintenance-free operation, with no bulb or ballast changes required throughout the lifespan of the device. Robust, vibration-resistant housings and sleek designs make LED lighting ideal for a wide range of industrial applications, including machine lighting, enclosure lighting, visual inspection illumination and work cell lighting.
Turck Banner is now introducing the RLS27 series of rugged LED strip lights featuring a shatterproof, UV-stabilised polycarbonate shell that provides superior environmental resistance. Along with a sturdy aluminium inner housing and waterproof IP67/IP69K-rated design, these highly efficient strip lights deliver reliable operation in the most challenging environments, including high-pressure washdowns and all kinds of weather. Their focused lens provides high-intensity and long-range illumination for easy viewing outside. Multicolour models also include daylight white and more, while the RLS27 Pro comes with 13 colours and six different whites, and is programmable with Turck Banner’s free Pro Editor software to meet any user needs.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Monitoring the voltage drop in cables Turck Banner Southern Africa
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.
Mesh networks: a multidirectional electrical superhighway Schneider Electric South Africa
Today, many power industry stakeholders are faced with mounting requirements for improved grid reliability, resilience and distribution efficiency. It’s a challenge which requires power service providers to rethink their infrastructure. Enter mesh networks, which can overcome the limitations of traditional star networks.
Versatile flexible copper busbar
Referro Systems specialises in the supply and support of industrial electrical, automation and global software and hardware brands, and is now able to offer the Cubic range of Cu-Flex flexible copper busbars.
Acquiring locally-manufactured transformers ACTOM Electrical Machines
Speed and efficiency are of the essence in the fast-evolving power generation and distribution space; but a significant challenge is the prolonged lead times associated with acquiring transformers – key components in any electrical infrastructure.
Seaward testers power PV specialists Comtest
One of Asia’s leading clean energy specialists, Solarvest, uses the latest electrical safety test equipment to ensure the solar photovoltaic (PV) installations it services and maintains operate at peak performance levels.
Multi-purpose contact block
The TME catalogue has been expanded to include products from Schlegel. This German, family-owned company has been specialising in the production of high-quality electromechanical components for almost 80 years.