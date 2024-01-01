RS PRO expands electronics engineering range

RS South Africa has expanded its RS PRO electronics engineering range with 1900 new products across 20 technologies. It offers high-quality electronics components ranging from industrial connectors and passives to the latest test and measurement equipment. This expansion is specifically curated for professionals engaged in R&D, PCB development, equipment and machinery design, and production line engineering. The electronics engineering range is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing high-calibre components and precision measuring instruments of the highest quality.
RS PRO stands out as a competitive alternative to other brands. It is synonymous with high-quality products that have undergone rigorous testing and comply with industry standards. The RS PRO product line boasts an extensive selection of over 80 000 items. A high inventory availability ensures customers can find everything they need in a simple, efficient and straightforward way, all under one brand.
The expanded range encompasses the following electronic products: resistors, capacitors, inductors, circuit protectors, industrial and AV connectors, fuses, LED indicators, electronic test and measurement equipment, soldering equipment, and more. All products feature the RS PRO Seal of Approval, a guarantee of professional, industrial-grade quality and performance, tested by the brand’s team of experienced engineers. RS PRO provides customers with a comprehensive choice of quality solutions, meeting design and compliance specifications at all stages of the product lifecycle.
