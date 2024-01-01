Accurate and effective bearing replacement

SKF’s Bearing Assist mobile app saves time and effort when mounting bearings by assisting the installer to replace bearings more accurately and effectively. With workflow as its centrepiece, the new version is even more user friendly; the app gives clear guidance on the mounting process, helping to prevent premature failures and improve sustainability. Since correct bearing mounting minimises premature failure, the app also helps to reduce waste and improve sustainability by extending machinery lifecycles.
Accessed on a smartphone or tablet, the Bearing Assist app provides step-by-step guidance, replacement instructions and an improved way to document and trace each replacement bearing. A detailed checklist ensures that each necessary step, such as planning and preparing the job and measuring associated components, has been completed. By helping technicians to use a structured process, the app minimises the risk of making mistakes.
One of the key features is the ability to label and record bearing positions during replacement. This enables better documentation and efficient maintenance practice. It also provides a better structure to the report automatically generated by the app, saving time for the installer. The latest version generates a PDF preview of the report, which users can then edit and correct before creating the final version. Users of the previous version can adopt the new version seamlessly, without losing legacy data when upgrading because existing reports will be merged.
