Bent-axis pump and motor series for the medium-duty market

January 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Parker Hannifin has launched the new medium duty, fixed displacement, bent-axis pump and motor series, F10. As an evolution of the F11 and F12 products, the F10 series offers elevated performance when it comes to power savings, reliability and durability. It is intended for mobile machinery applications in agriculture, construction, mining, marine, oil and gas, and transportation.

The new F10 series is available in seven displacements, from 30 cc up to 125 cc, and is designed for both open- and closed-circuit transmissions. Thanks to the patented spherical piston concept, it offers excellent efficiency, which mean less power loss.

The F10 series has the same design concept as Parker’s F11 and F12 heavy-duty series, with double-tapered bearings and ring gear synchronisation for the highest reliability and durability. The new series offers up to 13% smaller envelope size and 25% lower weight than the equivalent F12, resulting in very easy installation. The spherical piston design enables high volumetric efficiency of up to 96%. “The new F10 is probably the most efficient medium-duty pump and motor on the market,” said product leader, Christian Bengtsson. “We can significantly reduce operating costs by lowering power consumption, and support OEM in reducing emissions and complying with future environmental regulations.”

The F10 series comes in ISO, SAE and cartridge versions, with flexible shaft options. Parker also offers a wide range of speed sensor and integrated valve options to accompany them.

For more information contact Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za

Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa





