Linear guides with ultra-smooth motion technology

October 2023 Motion Control & Drives

The low friction and smooth motion characteristics of linear guides make them a valuable addition to all kinds of systems that require high-performance motion control. For this reason, NH/NS linear guides find use in a wide range of applications, including semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, automotive manufacturing equipment, conveyor robots, inspection and measurement equipment, and machine tools. The equipment used in these applications is subject to ever higher levels of sophistication. In particular, the latest inspection and measurement equipment demands even smoother and more accurate motion, placing high expectations on linear guides.

NSK has optimised the shape of the ball circulation path using elastic rolling elements to suppress irregular micro-stutters (brief stuttering or jerking during motion caused by localised friction fluctuations). These elements reduce the effect of balls colliding with each other in the curved sections of the ball circulation path. This prevents any increase in friction, and delivers ultra-smooth motion.

NSK linear guides with ultra-smooth motion technology also benefit applications requiring vertical operation and other mounting positions, where operating characteristics tend to deteriorate. They are dimensionally interchangeable with NSK’s standard NH/NS series, facilitating the replacement of units currently in use, without any design changes. NSK’s new ultra-smooth technology is available for NH 15, 20 and 25 series linear guides, and for NS 15, 20, 25 and 30 models. In total, NSK can supply 28 variations, including different slider lengths and types. The units are compatible with a wide variety of options, such as the NSK K1-L lubrication unit.

For more information contact Geraldene Govender, NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, nsk-sa@nsk.com, www.nsk.com





