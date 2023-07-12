SAIMC: Durban branch

October 2023 SAIMC

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its September technology meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn, as usual. Bryce Mildenhall, sales manager at Elonics discussed the evolution of industrial networks, and posed the very relevant question: Are you ready? The evening’s topic was ‘Building Future-proof Industrial Networks’, and its relevance and interest was borne out by the great attendance at the meeting.

Branch general manager, Mark Calvert thanking Bryce Mildenhall for his presentation.

Bryce showed that with the rapid growth of IT/OT converged applications that introduce countless sensors and machines into industrial networks, it’s no longer just about whether devices are connected or not, but whether there is seamless transfer of data to the right place at the right time, with the necessary reliability to ensure continuous operation. Future-proof industrial network communication is the key to success in our converged, digital future.

Bryce is a DUT graduate in computer systems engineering with over 13 years experience in industrial connectivity and automation solutions, so he was well qualified to present at the meeting. The Durban branch would like to extend its thanks to Elonics for the presentation and sponsorship of the evening.

