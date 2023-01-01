Decoding the world of direct part marks

Direct part marks (DPMs) are the language of industry – codes, symbols and text etched or printed directly onto parts, defying the limitations of labels. Often taking the form of data matrix or QR codes, DPMs play an important role in traceability across various sectors, particularly in the automotive and electronics manufacturing industries. DPM codes provide a permanent mark that resists removal or damage, allowing cradle to grave traceability.
OMRON has unveiled its latest breakthrough, the V450-H ultra-rugged handheld scanner. Tailored specifically for industrial DPM reading, this innovative device sets new industry standards for durability and performance. With a focus on reliability and ease of use, the V450-H is poised to revolutionise DPM scanning across a wide range of industries.
It offers a cutting-edge solution to tackle the challenges of industrial direct part mark reading. With its advanced X-Mode decoding algorithms, the scanner ensures consistent readability of even the most damaged, distorted or complex directly marked codes, achieving remarkable decode rates.
For more intricate scanning tasks, the V450-H offers the WebLinkPC user interface – a user-friendly and intuitive configuration tool. This interface streamlines the setup process, making it easy to optimise the scanner in challenging applications. Whether for high-density codes or specialised requirements, the V450-H can adapt with ease.
Equipped with an IP65-sealed charging station, the V450-H guarantees seamless data transmission and reception over Bluetooth, within an impressive range of up to 100 metres. The cordless scanner boasts an exceptional capacity of over 50 000 scans per full charge, enhanced by the onboard battery gauge that optimises operational efficiency. This high level of connectivity and endurance ensures uninterrupted productivity in demanding environments.
In industrial environments the V450-H does not just meet expectations, it surpasses them. Its robust housing is engineered to endure the harshest conditions, including 2,45 metre drops and exposure to a variety of industrial fluids and chemicals, including motor oil and brake fluid. Meeting the IEC-60068-2-31 standard for rough handling, and the ISO-16750-5 chemical resistance standard, the V450-H is purpose-built to operate in the most challenging manufacturing settings.
Green manufacturing energy conservation and emission reduction Dahua Technology South Africa
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
As a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, Dahua is committed to improve its sustainable development capabilities and to make continuous efforts in building a greener and safer digital world by developing innovative solutions that can help conserve energy and reduce carbon emission.
Read more...Artificial intelligence: Don’t call me stupid Omron Electronics
IT in Manufacturing
Ten years ago, I was quite proud of how smart the machines in our factory were. Now, with my current definition of smart, I realise they were quite stupid. Why? Because although they were doing what they were designed to do, the minute they encountered anything unexpected or out of the ordinary, they were stumped.
Read more...First sanitisation robots in South Africa Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.
Read more...The mismatch between perception and reality Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Industrial robots are generally designed for one of three tasks: high-speed movements, high-precision placement, or high-payload movements. The risks to workers during operation are readily apparent.
Read more...Adding value in a Heartbeat Endress+Hauser South Africa
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
This Endress+Hauser technology provides enhanced measuring reliability and safety, higher efficiency in operation, productivity gains and compliance, and fewer unplanned shutdowns.
Read more...Radio telemetry network Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Remote monitoring specialist Omniflex has completed a system revamp of legacy radio monitoring equipment for Lepelle Northern Water.
Read more...Omron’s EtherCAT capabilities and solutions Omron Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
EtherCAT is becoming the most popular machine protocol. Unmatched performance, the highest precision, and real openness make the difference compared to other Ethernet industrial protocols.
Read more...Reducing downtime with machine safety Omron Electronics
IS & Ex
Today’s manufacturers are under pressure to be more flexible, reduce downtime, increase efficiency and, above all, keep personnel safe. The right machine safety technology can help companies reduce the impact of unforeseen events and keep productivity levels high.
Read more...Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks Turck Banner Southern Africa
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner’s family of converters is the first step on the path towards full system integration. They are compact, simple add-ons that seamlessly fit into factory applications. They make it possible to take various types of signal and convert them to protocols such as IO-link, PICK-IQ, PWM/PFM and Modbus.