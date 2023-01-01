Editor's Choice
Moisture measurement in air and oil

October 2023 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Water is generally not wanted in hydraulic liquids and lubricants.

High concentrations of water can seriously affect operation, or even cause damage.

The oil moisture sensor of the LDH series from ifm electronic measures the relative moisture in oil in the range of 0 to 100% by means of a capacitive measuring element. Besides the relative humidity, the sensor also outputs the medium temperature as an analogue signal. Features of the LDH series include:

• Continual condition monitoring of oils.

• Two analogue outputs for relative moisture and temperature.

• Wide input voltage range.

• Application in medium temperatures from -20 to 100°C.

• Quick installation via process connection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


