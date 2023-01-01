Moisture measurement in air and oil

Further reading:

Digitalisation and the resulting requirements for industrial identification solutions are increasing steadily. This is why ifm offers the compact high-performance RFID UHF devices, not only with the classic fieldbus interfaces and IoT, but now also with IO-Link.The S15L Series In-Line Sensor Status Indicator is an ideal accessory in industries that require highly visible indication, such as automotive, material handling, and general assembly.With the Monitoring Tool as an add-on for the ifm Vision Assistant, it is possible to combine the image and process data of the vision sensors in a network on a dashboard. This provides a clear overview at all times of relevant live images, statistics on good and bad parts, and status messages from the sensors.One of Fluke’s customers is a manufacturer that literally helps keep the wheels of commerce moving. As one of the world’s foremost aftermarket manufacturers of wheel-services equipment, the company designs, builds and markets products under trusted and distinguished brands. Many of this manufacturer’s processes rely on compressed air to run around 400 tools.SMC’s new EQ electric actuator controls an electric drive in the same way as a pneumatic solenoid valve and the setup is simple and easy to control.The IIoT controller is a powerful, communicative, and flexible PLC solution in machine and plant digitalisation.Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.The SBT type flow sensors from ifm ensure quality and efficiency in your production processes, for example in injection moulding plants, tyre production, or meat substitute production.Beckhoff has presented a completely new, holistic concept which aims to eliminated control cabinets. The basic concept aims to replace control cabinet wiring with a baseplate that allows a wide range of electronic modules to be automatically interconnected via standardised interfaces.Air compressors are a major consumer of power, much of which ends up as air leaks in the factory distribution system. Energy is easily wasted by poorly performing air compressors that waste electricity and do not have rated air flow rates. Energy wastage is not sustainable and escalates production costs.