Moisture measurement in air and oil

Water is generally not wanted in hydraulic liquids and lubricants.
High concentrations of water can seriously affect operation, or even cause damage.
The oil moisture sensor of the LDH series from ifm electronic measures the relative moisture in oil in the range of 0 to 100% by means of a capacitive measuring element. Besides the relative humidity, the sensor also outputs the medium temperature as an analogue signal. Features of the LDH series include:
• Continual condition monitoring of oils.
• Two analogue outputs for relative moisture and temperature.
• Wide input voltage range.
• Application in medium temperatures from -20 to 100°C.
Keeping track of the flow of goods ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Digitalisation and the resulting requirements for industrial identification solutions are increasing steadily. This is why ifm offers the compact high-performance RFID UHF devices, not only with the classic fieldbus interfaces and IoT, but now also with IO-Link.
Read more...Connectors for easy visual indication ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The S15L Series In-Line Sensor Status Indicator is an ideal accessory in industries that require highly visible indication, such as automotive, material handling, and general assembly.
Read more...Monitoring add-on for ifm Vision Assistant ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
With the Monitoring Tool as an add-on for the ifm Vision Assistant, it is possible to combine the image and process data of the vision sensors in a network on a dashboard. This provides a clear overview at all times of relevant live images, statistics on good and bad parts, and status messages from the sensors.
Read more...How air leak detection equipment prevents downtime Comtest
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
One of Fluke’s customers is a manufacturer that literally helps keep the wheels of commerce moving. As one of the world’s foremost aftermarket manufacturers of wheel-services equipment, the company designs, builds and markets products under trusted and distinguished brands. Many of this manufacturer’s processes rely on compressed air to run around 400 tools.
Read more...A new electric actuator SMC Corporation South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
SMC’s new EQ electric actuator controls an electric drive in the same way as a pneumatic solenoid valve and the setup is simple and easy to control.
Read more...Speed monitoring for conveyor belts ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.
Read more...Fast response, precise flow sensor ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The SBT type flow sensors from ifm ensure quality and efficiency in your production processes, for example in injection moulding plants, tyre production, or meat substitute production.
Read more...MX-System extended with two pneumatic modules Beckhoff Automation
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Beckhoff has presented a completely new, holistic concept which aims to eliminated control cabinets. The basic concept aims to replace control cabinet wiring with a baseplate that allows a wide range of electronic modules to be automatically interconnected via standardised interfaces.
Read more...Compressed air monitoring reduces power wastage Artic Driers International
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Air compressors are a major consumer of power, much of which ends up as air leaks in the factory distribution system. Energy is easily wasted by poorly performing air compressors that waste electricity and do not have rated air flow rates. Energy wastage is not sustainable and escalates production costs.