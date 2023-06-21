Editor's Choice
Schneider Electric presents Food and Beverage Innovation Day

June 2023 News

Schneider Electric will be hosting its Food and Beverage Innovation Day on 21 JuneV2023 at the Galleria, Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Gauteng. The day is set to be a highlight on the consumer packaged goods (CPG) calendar, and will feature a host of high-profile speakers and panels tackling topical, industry-specific discussions.

Well-known business news anchor, Nzinga Qunta will host the day, which will include opening remarks by Devan Pillay, cluster president of Schneider Electric, Anglophone Africa ,and there will be keynotes by best-selling author and renowned speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, and Mohamed El Khateb, regional segment leader, MEA and India at Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric is encouraging all food and beverage (F&B) and CPG decision-makers and senior management, and leaders with a focus on energy management, digitisation, automation and sustainability, to attend the event. To register go to: https://go.schneider-electric.com/ZA_202304_Food-and-Beverage_Innovation-Day_Short-Description-ER-LP.html

“Our Food and Beverage Innovation Day will undoubtedly provide delegates with insightful and tangible information on future trends, innovation and practical interventions in this exciting industry,” says Vikash Rampathi, segment marketing lead at Schneider Electric.

In a bid to ignite economic growth in South Africa, many F&B; companies have recently made key investments in the country. From food giants establishing manufacturing facilities to enable local food production, to beverage leaders injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into strategic projects, the global F&B; industry is beginning to see the potential of South Africa’s lucrative market.

To this end, sustainability, digitisation, agility, and profitability will be more important than ever in driving the F&B; industry’s growth trajectory. The Food and Beverage Innovation Day speaker and panel topics will include:

• Vusi Thembekwayo – observable trends and food and beverage industry challenges; the need to transform the value chain end-to-end, by putting sustainability and human capital at the centre of the conversation.

• Panel Discussion – Gerhard Greeff (chairman: MESA Board).

• The state of the manufacturing industry, counting the costs of unreliable power, water shortages regulations, and fuel cost.

• How digital transformation can be a catalyst towards efficiencies and cost reduction.

• Peter Grobler (managing director: Astratek).

• Hygienic engineering in design, machine specification, food safety and contamination avoidance.

• This will improve brand image, and avoid personal liabilities, and claims.

• Symphony of practical solutions: How does data become actionable insights.

• Optimum control through resilient technology and sustainability through smart energy.


Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


