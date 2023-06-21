Schneider Electric presents Food and Beverage Innovation Day

Schneider Electric will be hosting its Food and Beverage Innovation Day on 21 JuneV2023 at the Galleria, Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Gauteng. The day is set to be a highlight on the consumer packaged goods (CPG) calendar, and will feature a host of high-profile speakers and panels tackling topical, industry-specific discussions.
Well-known business news anchor, Nzinga Qunta will host the day, which will include opening remarks by Devan Pillay, cluster president of Schneider Electric, Anglophone Africa ,and there will be keynotes by best-selling author and renowned speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, and Mohamed El Khateb, regional segment leader, MEA and India at Schneider Electric.
“Our Food and Beverage Innovation Day will undoubtedly provide delegates with insightful and tangible information on future trends, innovation and practical interventions in this exciting industry,” says Vikash Rampathi, segment marketing lead at Schneider Electric.
In a bid to ignite economic growth in South Africa, many F&B; companies have recently made key investments in the country. From food giants establishing manufacturing facilities to enable local food production, to beverage leaders injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into strategic projects, the global F&B; industry is beginning to see the potential of South Africa’s lucrative market.
To this end, sustainability, digitisation, agility, and profitability will be more important than ever in driving the F&B; industry’s growth trajectory. The Food and Beverage Innovation Day speaker and panel topics will include:
• Vusi Thembekwayo – observable trends and food and beverage industry challenges; the need to transform the value chain end-to-end, by putting sustainability and human capital at the centre of the conversation.
• Panel Discussion – Gerhard Greeff (chairman: MESA Board).
• The state of the manufacturing industry, counting the costs of unreliable power, water shortages regulations, and fuel cost.
• How digital transformation can be a catalyst towards efficiencies and cost reduction.
• Peter Grobler (managing director: Astratek).
• Hygienic engineering in design, machine specification, food safety and contamination avoidance.
• This will improve brand image, and avoid personal liabilities, and claims.
• Symphony of practical solutions: How does data become actionable insights.
• Optimum control through resilient technology and sustainability through smart energy.
A local training success story Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a South African manufacturer of quality educational engineering equipment, have in the last four years seen their partnership grow in leaps and bounds. The partnership now sees Amtec Techniquip extending its Schneider Electric didactic benches to include renewable energy (solar PV) benches.
Read more...New international online event from Eplan EPLAN Software & Services
News
What challenges are machine builders and switch-gear system manufacturers facing in today’s global markets? How can energy transition, networking ecosystems, the skilled worker shortage, and digital transformation be implemented in the best way? Solutions provider Eplan will be providing focused answers to these questions during its new online event “Eplan L!ve” on 21 June 2023.
Read more...Utility-scale battery storage Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Utility-scale battery storage is becoming the storage method of choice for developed countries such as the US, and rightly so. Battery storage adds stability to variable energy sources such as wind and solar.
Read more...Innovative Touch Hand project RS Components SA
News
RS South Africa is sponsoring the Touch Hand project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.
Read more...Robust uninterruptible power supply Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads, while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Siemens is again in Gartner Leaders Quadrant Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for manufacturing execution systems (MES), for the sixth consecutive time.