New touch button with audible alarm

June 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

The K50 Pro Touch Button family from Turck Banner now features models with an integrated audible alarm, expanding the product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback, and improving the interaction between operators and equipment.

The K50 Pro Compact with display models has an integral four-digit, seven-segment display and two independent touch areas, while an integrated audible alarm expands product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback. These audible models are available with 14 different tones with customisable intensity.

The multicolour RGB touch button is ergonomically designed to eliminate hand, wrist, and arm stresses associated with repeated operation; no physical force is required to operate it. I/O logic, colours, animations, and audible settings can be configured with the Pro Editor software or via IO-Link. IO-Link gives full access to advanced audible and LED control, plus dynamic interaction.

Combined with the audible tone variations, up to 14 colour variations are available in one device; green, red, yellow, blue, white, cyan, magenta, orange, amber, lime green, spring green, sky blue, violet, and rose. It is ideal for pick-to-light and call button applications in a wide range of industries and environments from automotive to food and beverage, which includes models made with FDA-approved materials.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





