Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

New touch button with audible alarm

June 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

The K50 Pro Touch Button family from Turck Banner now features models with an integrated audible alarm, expanding the product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback, and improving the interaction between operators and equipment.

The K50 Pro Compact with display models has an integral four-digit, seven-segment display and two independent touch areas, while an integrated audible alarm expands product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback. These audible models are available with 14 different tones with customisable intensity.

The multicolour RGB touch button is ergonomically designed to eliminate hand, wrist, and arm stresses associated with repeated operation; no physical force is required to operate it. I/O logic, colours, animations, and audible settings can be configured with the Pro Editor software or via IO-Link. IO-Link gives full access to advanced audible and LED control, plus dynamic interaction.

Combined with the audible tone variations, up to 14 colour variations are available in one device; green, red, yellow, blue, white, cyan, magenta, orange, amber, lime green, spring green, sky blue, violet, and rose. It is ideal for pick-to-light and call button applications in a wide range of industries and environments from automotive to food and beverage, which includes models made with FDA-approved materials.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Robust uninterruptible power supply
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads, while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Digitalisation powers the transformation of the grid
Electrical Power & Protection
As the world decarbonises its energy system, electricity will be the backbone. There is an accelerated shift from fossil-based to renewable power generation, with growing electrification of the transportation, industrial and building sectors.

Read more...
The impact of loadshedding on transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
Constant loadshedding has highlighted the vulnerability of critical electrical infrastructure such as transformers at substations. This means local authorities must implement specific measures to manage the fire risk.

Read more...
Predictive maintenance of motors and gearboxes on large cranes
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
The global port industry is experiencing significant growth, and more businesses are turning towards automated solutions to predict if motors or gears are beginning to fail.

Read more...
Short-range radar sensor for robust object detection
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
For short-range object detection, you can now tackle the toughest detection applications with the new versatile and robust K50R radar sensor from Turck Banner.

Read more...
High power delivery for modern devices
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand South Africa has extended its range of Arteor wiring devices, with the recent launch of the new Arteor 1 module USB chargers.

Read more...
Solar trailers are changing the game
Iritron Electrical Power & Protection
Solar trailers are emerging as a new alternative energy game changer for small scale farmers who struggle with access to reliable electricity.

Read more...
Solar power market set for 2023 upswing
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
With the solar power sector expected to grow sharply throughout 2023, installation and testing engineers will need access to the best tools to work at optimum efficiency and safety.

Read more...
ArmCoil and Schneider Electric deliver SKID substations for mining
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ArmCoil Afrika, a local manufacturer of medium voltage (MV) AC motors and transformers, and Schneider Electric have partnered to provide a skid mobile substation product line that will provide continuous power to a large mining conglomerate’s operations across South Africa.

Read more...
Modular industrial robot system nominated for the 2023 Hermes Award
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
The new automation technology for robotics (ATRO) system from Beckhoff is a modular system that can be used to custom-build the ideal robot structure for any application, thus offering great flexibility.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved