Innovative Touch Hand project

June 2023 News

RS South Africa has announced its support for the Touch Hand project team, a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU). RS South Africa is sponsoring the project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.

The Touch Hand project is a pioneering initiative that aims to develop an innovative assistive technology device for people with disabilities. The project team will be participating in the Cybathlon event in 2024, a global competition for people with disabilities, in which teams showcase their assistive technologies.

The Touch Hand Team from UKZN’s Stopforth Robotics & Research Laboratory.

“We are delighted to support the Touch Hand project team,” said Brian Andrew, managing director of RS South Africa. “We believe that engineering and technology can make a positive impact on the world, and we are committed to supporting young engineers and technologists in South Africa to achieve their full potential.”

In addition to providing much-needed tools and components, RS South Africa will also be contributing its Super Skills masterclass workshops for the teams, to equip young engineers with the in-demand skills they need to succeed in the workplace, including communication skills, goal setting, presentation skills, how to deal with conflict, and time management.

