Innovative Touch Hand project

RS South Africa has announced its support for the Touch Hand project team, a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU). RS South Africa is sponsoring the project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.
The Touch Hand project is a pioneering initiative that aims to develop an innovative assistive technology device for people with disabilities. The project team will be participating in the Cybathlon event in 2024, a global competition for people with disabilities, in which teams showcase their assistive technologies.
“We are delighted to support the Touch Hand project team,” said Brian Andrew, managing director of RS South Africa. “We believe that engineering and technology can make a positive impact on the world, and we are committed to supporting young engineers and technologists in South Africa to achieve their full potential.”
In addition to providing much-needed tools and components, RS South Africa will also be contributing its Super Skills masterclass workshops for the teams, to equip young engineers with the in-demand skills they need to succeed in the workplace, including communication skills, goal setting, presentation skills, how to deal with conflict, and time management.
