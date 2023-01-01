Trio Power power supplies with IP67 degree of protection

June 2023

Phoenix Contact’s robust Trio Power power supplies, with IP67 degree of protection, are ideally suited for distributed supply in the field. The weather-resistant die-cast aluminum housing protects the devices against dust and water. This enables the power supplies to ensure high system availability even in harsh ambient conditions.

The new devices have UL 1310 certification and are suitable for creating energy-limited NEC Class 2 circuits. The power supplies are designed for smaller loads or sensitive loads, such as controllers or even sensors and actuators. They extend the existing product portfolio to include four different device connections and thus offer even greater flexibility when mounting.

The Trio Power power supplies feature high shock and vibration resistance as well as high electric strength. The robust die-cast aluminum housing ensures high system availability with resistance to extreme environmental conditions (temperature, dust, and water). The wide temperature range of -25 to 70°C increases flexibility in outdoor applications. Direct installation at the load in the field reduces cable lengths and saves space in the control cabinet. The DC OK LED and AC OK LED increase the direct diagnostic capability in the field, preventing system failures. With an efficiency of over 93%, just a small amount of electrical energy is converted into undesired heat energy, allowing the system to operate efficiently.

The power supplies can also be configured with four different connections: M12 L, M12 A, or 7/8” circular connectors and IPD panel feed-through with Push-in spring connection. This also provides greater flexibility during installation.

