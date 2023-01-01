AVEVA partners with Azule Energy
May 2023
News
Senior executives from Azule Energy and AVEVA in Luanda.
AVEVA has partnered with Azule Energy, Angola’s largest independent oil and gas operator. The agreement will enable Azule Energy – a 50/50 joint venture backed by bp and Eni – to reduce costs, improve safety, and unlock new production opportunities using AVEVA’s cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and digital twin technologies. The partnership will cut the time spent searching for key asset information, improve maintenance planning, reduce offshore trips and visits, enhance team collaboration, and facilitate remote operations.
Azule Energy boasts a strong pipeline of new projects to support the energy needs of Angola’s growing economy and strengthen its role as a global LNG exporter. AVEVA will deploy its digital twin software to connect data from every layer of the technology stack for one contextualised, multi-visual experience. In the first phase, AVEVA will focus on existing operations on two existing floating production storage and offloading units.
AVEVA’s digital twin technology is the only solution on the market that spans the entire asset lifecycle. The vendor-agnostic solution is scalable, integrated and open. It unites engineering and enterprise data to create a true digital backbone that will bring industrial intelligence to Azule’s entire team, delivered via the cloud.
Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA said: “AVEVA’s industry-leading visualisation technology will further enable Azule Energy to deliver faster, and at scale. AVEVA is the only provider to supply a fully integrated solution that can be developed quickly and reliably. Together we are committed to providing secure, lower carbon energy to support Angola’s sustainable development.”
For more information contact Nirmala D’souza, OAK Consulting, +97 150 734 3840, nimi@oakconsulting.biz, www.oakconsulting.biz
