Enabling machine builders to detect machine issues

May 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Industrial machines must be serviced and supported throughout their lifespan, but maintenance can become expensive as customers’ support expectations are increasing, and machine downtime becomes unacceptable among machine users. Furthermore, machine builders want their service technicians to manage a larger volume of machines. To stay competitive, they also need to enhance their machines with a state-of-the-art support infrastructure.

The key to leveraging the profits of an increasing customer base without increasing cost is to be able to have full insight into machine performance and health. By visualising the valuable data inside the machines, machine builders and their service technicians get the information and insights they need to improve support and make better decisions.

The new Talk2M Visualisation functionality enables machine builders to easily visualise machine data to study trends, create dashboards, set up alarms and provide user-controlled access to any aspect of the customers’ machines. The machine data is collected by an Ewon Flexy gateway, which in turn is connected to the proven and trusted industrial cloud solution, Ewon Talk2M. More than 400 000 machines are already connected via Talk2M. With this new visualisation functionality, machine builders are able to have a sophisticated, safe, and complete support solution, even if their business is small.

For more information contact IDX Online, +27 11 548 9960, sales@idxonline.com, www.idxonline.com

Credit(s)

Industrial Data Xchange (IDX)





