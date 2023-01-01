Editor's Choice
Enabling machine builders to detect machine issues

May 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Industrial machines must be serviced and supported throughout their lifespan, but maintenance can become expensive as customers’ support expectations are increasing, and machine downtime becomes unacceptable among machine users. Furthermore, machine builders want their service technicians to manage a larger volume of machines. To stay competitive, they also need to enhance their machines with a state-of-the-art support infrastructure.

The key to leveraging the profits of an increasing customer base without increasing cost is to be able to have full insight into machine performance and health. By visualising the valuable data inside the machines, machine builders and their service technicians get the information and insights they need to improve support and make better decisions.

The new Talk2M Visualisation functionality enables machine builders to easily visualise machine data to study trends, create dashboards, set up alarms and provide user-controlled access to any aspect of the customers’ machines. The machine data is collected by an Ewon Flexy gateway, which in turn is connected to the proven and trusted industrial cloud solution, Ewon Talk2M. More than 400 000 machines are already connected via Talk2M. With this new visualisation functionality, machine builders are able to have a sophisticated, safe, and complete support solution, even if their business is small.

For more information contact IDX Online, +27 11 548 9960, sales@idxonline.com, www.idxonline.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 548 9960
Fax: +27 11 465 8890
Email: info@idx.co.za
www: www.idx.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Industrial Data Xchange (IDX)


Further reading:

OT, 4IR and cybercrime – the threats and solutions
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The convergence of operational technology (OT) and IT in industrial environments offers numerous tangible benefits, and when 4IR technologies are added to the mix, the sky is the limit. However this has also opened operational systems to cyberattacks previously aimed at IT.

Read more...
Next generation autonomous driving systems
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
MobileDrive has adopted a model-based systems engineering approach to support its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems development, using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and its comprehensive digital twin technology.

Read more...
From copper to cloud
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In business, one of the most prevalent influences of 4IR is the move from copper to cloud. Moving data from stationary devices to the cloud provides immense value as companies now gain real-time insight into their equipment.

Read more...
Security architectures for protection against cyberattacks
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
As the trend in OT/IT convergence continues to grow, almost every industrial organisation has started reinforcing its network security and taking cybersecurity precautions to protect its operations.

Read more...
Integrated digital engineering platform for Daimler
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software and Daimler Truck are collaborating to implement a state-of-the-art digital engineering platform, built using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services.

Read more...
Solar multifunctional toolkit for up to date hardware measurement capabilities
Comtest IT in Manufacturing
Fluke has introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to its expanding line of solar tools.

Read more...
Simplifying documentation for the world’s smartest heavy industries
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
The LOESCHE plant management platform, powered by Kingsblue, saves you a huge amount of time by allowing you to navigate your documents through all levels of your plant with just a few clicks.

Read more...
Risk assessment and management
IT in Manufacturing
Why software and system risk assessment and management are essential for manufacturers, the benefits of risk management, how to conduct a risk assessment, and how to mitigate risk using an ERP solution.

Read more...
Unlock the real business value behind the cloud
IT in Manufacturing
To be competitive today, businesses need to be more agile, efficient and proactive than ever, a feat that can only be successfully achieved using the enhanced intelligence that digital technologies can help to unlock.

Read more...
Mitigating harmonic distortion with these critical steps
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Datacentre operators and owners continue to enhance power usage effectiveness with several technologies that allow for improved efficiency.

Read more...











