FieldComm Group to host webinar on WirelessHART deployment guidelines

May 2023 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

FieldComm Group will host a webinar on Wednesday 10 May from 7 to 8 a.m. US Central Time, covering essential topics and guidelines associated specifically with WirelessHART deployment. Speakers include Robert Assimiti, co-founder and CEO of Centero and Shane Hale, global business development director – Pervasive Sensing, Emerson.

FieldComm Group provides conformance testing and registration for leading industrial instrumentation communication technologies used throughout the process automation sector. These include HART, WirelessHART, HART-IP, and Ethernet-APL. Attendees will learn about practical considerations, based on proven field deployments, for planning, operating, and maintaining networks of any size.

The HART communication protocol, working over traditional 4-20mA analogue current loops, has long been the leading wired bi-directional digital information exchange protocol between a smart field device and a host platform, such as a distributed control system or an asset management system.

WirelessHART field devices working over a mesh network, via WirelessHART gateways, provide a convenient way for users to implement scalable systems with minimal infrastructure investment required, extending the reach of digital systems beyond wired constraints, while preserving investments in proven HART data structures.

Attendees will learn about WirelessHART deployment issues including:

• When to choose WirelessHART.

• Defining requirements during the network planning process.

• Detailed tasks for the network design phase.

• Considerations for network deployment and commissioning.

• Recommended performance criteria for acceptance testing.

• Best practices for ongoing network support and maintenance.

• Practical pointers based on real-world deployments.

WirelessHART plays an important role in many process automation plants and facilities, and FieldComm Group is committed to helping end users develop successful high-performance networks.

For more information contact FieldComm Group, www.fieldcommgroup.org





