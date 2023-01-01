Adaptor kits test function and safety of vehicle charging stations

May 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest has introduced Fluke’s FEV300 test adaptor kits, designed to test the function and safety of vehicle charging stations, with charging mode 3 for AC charging. The adaptor imitates an electric vehicle and opens up a charging cycle (activating voltage/current output), allowing users to conduct tests in combination with appropriate test instruments like an installation tester, for example the Fluke 1664 FC, and/or an oscilloscope like the Fluke 120B Series Industrial ScopeMeter. With this adaptor kit, charging stations can be tested in accordance with IEC/EN 61851-1 and IEC/HD 60364-7-722 regulations.

Here are some of the features and functions of these adaptor kits:

• They fit to charging stations with EV socket-outlet type 2 and EV-connectors for type 2 and type 1.

• With the PE Pre-Test safety feature, the PE conductor will be tested for the possible presence of dangerous voltage against earth.

• With the Proximity Pilot (PP) state rotary switch, the adaptor can simulate the various current capabilities of charging cables.

• With the control pilot (CP) state rotary switch selector for vehicle simulation, all charging states can be simulated.

• There is separate phase indication by three LED lamps, making it easy to check if the voltage is present at the charging output.

• Measuring terminals connect the test device to perform safety and functional tests.

• It integrates into Fluke portfolio of test and measurement tools, allowing direct connection through FEV measurement terminals.

• The Fluke 1664 FC allows safety measurements via the measuring terminals.

• It has an IP54 rating, so is protected against dust and water splashing.

Product: https://bit.ly/3mOZR6T

Credit(s)

Comtest





