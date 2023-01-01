Adaptor kits test function and safety of vehicle charging stations

Comtest has introduced Fluke’s FEV300 test adaptor kits, designed to test the function and safety of vehicle charging stations, with charging mode 3 for AC charging. The adaptor imitates an electric vehicle and opens up a charging cycle (activating voltage/current output), allowing users to conduct tests in combination with appropriate test instruments like an installation tester, for example the Fluke 1664 FC, and/or an oscilloscope like the Fluke 120B Series Industrial ScopeMeter. With this adaptor kit, charging stations can be tested in accordance with IEC/EN 61851-1 and IEC/HD 60364-7-722 regulations.
Here are some of the features and functions of these adaptor kits:
• They fit to charging stations with EV socket-outlet type 2 and EV-connectors for type 2 and type 1.
• With the PE Pre-Test safety feature, the PE conductor will be tested for the possible presence of dangerous voltage against earth.
• With the Proximity Pilot (PP) state rotary switch, the adaptor can simulate the various current capabilities of charging cables.
• With the control pilot (CP) state rotary switch selector for vehicle simulation, all charging states can be simulated.
• There is separate phase indication by three LED lamps, making it easy to check if the voltage is present at the charging output.
• Measuring terminals connect the test device to perform safety and functional tests.
• It integrates into Fluke portfolio of test and measurement tools, allowing direct connection through FEV measurement terminals.
• The Fluke 1664 FC allows safety measurements via the measuring terminals.
• It has an IP54 rating, so is protected against dust and water splashing.
