New standard for crane cable guides
June 2023
Electrical Power & Protection
Trend setting crane manufacturer, Stahl Cranes and Hoists, is shifting its jib crane cable management systems from the old system of festoons and pulleys to reliable and snag-free energy chain systems from specialist supplier, igus. Manufactured from engineered polymers, the energy chains are mechanical machine elements that guide and protect data and power cables needed to operate the crane. Rather than the cables being exposed and hanging from the festoon system, the energy chains secure the cables within the chain and provide the required movement without damaging the cables.
Stahl Cranes and Hoists sales manager, Marius Ferreira says the latest crane, manufactured for and supplied to SEW-Eurodrive’s Gauteng factory, has an energy chain system from igus. Its ease of installation on the crane and lack of rotating moving parts makes for a less complicated system, with fewer structural attachments, clamps and weld points. The 3-ton monorail system is used in the company’s parts wash bay for the cleaning of equipment from its customer sites around the country.
He adds that cranes using energy chains are considerably more reliable, need almost no maintenance, do not use lubricants, and most importantly, keep the cables out of harm’s way. There is no reason why the energy chain and cables should not last the lifetime of the crane with just routine maintenance. Energy chains from igus are used in applications as diverse as heavy port cranes, mining machines, industrial machines and even 3D printers and robotics.
For more information contact Ian Hewat, igus South Africa, +27 11 312 1848, ihewat@igus.net, www.igus.co.za
Further reading:
Electrical termination products for the mining sector
Pratley
Electrical Power & Protection
Pratley has developed a range of world-class electrical termination products that offer quality, value, and a high degree of innovation to the mining industry.
Read more...
Strengthening Namibia’s electricity backbone
Electrical Power & Protection
Hitachi Energy’s leading high-voltage solutions will play a significant role in ensuring reliable power supply in northern Namibia.
Read more...
Smart IP67 power supply for modular machines
Turck Banner
Electrical Power & Protection
Machines and plants are increasingly designed as modular systems to respond quickly to changing production and market requirements. This requires the use of decentralised system components – including the cabinet-free power supply.
Read more...
Early detection of overheating of wire connections or cables
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has unveiled PowerLogic HeatTag, an innovative smart sensor for early detection of overheating of wire connections or cables, that analyses switchboard gas and particles, and provides alerts before smoke or insulator browning can occur.
Read more...
Adaptor kits test function and safety of vehicle charging stations
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has introduced Fluke’s FEV300 test adaptor kits, designed to test the function and safety of vehicle charging stations, with charging mode 3 for AC charging.
Read more...
Microgrids – a key ingredient in solving the energy trilemma
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
At the recent Africa Energy Indaba, Schneider Electric vice president, Taru Madangombe said that the deployment of microgrids across the African continent has evolved beyond its socioeconomic goals, to providing a viable answer to the energy ‘trilemma’.
Read more...
Valmet to retrofit automation system
Electrical Power & Protection
Valmet will replace an existing third-party automation system with a Valmet DNA Automation System at Oy Alholmens Kraft Ab’s AK1 power plant unit in Pietarsaari, Finland.
Read more...
Coupling considerations for designers
Electrical Power & Protection
For designers, spending time selecting the perfect coupling may be low on the priority list. However, ensuring an efficient and reliable connection between two shafts is paramount for system reliability ...
Read more...
Dry-type mini substations for DRC copper giant
Electrical Power & Protection
Signalling its recognised and specialist expertise in dry-type transformers, Trafo Power Solutions will design and deliver almost 50 mini substations to a growing copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Read more...
World’s first sodium-ion battery vehicle
Electrical Power & Protection
The JAC Group’s joint venture with Volkswagen in China has made history by introducing the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) powered by a sodium-ion battery.
Read more...