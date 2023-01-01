New standard for crane cable guides

Trend setting crane manufacturer, Stahl Cranes and Hoists, is shifting its jib crane cable management systems from the old system of festoons and pulleys to reliable and snag-free energy chain systems from specialist supplier, igus. Manufactured from engineered polymers, the energy chains are mechanical machine elements that guide and protect data and power cables needed to operate the crane. Rather than the cables being exposed and hanging from the festoon system, the energy chains secure the cables within the chain and provide the required movement without damaging the cables.

Stahl Cranes and Hoists sales manager, Marius Ferreira says the latest crane, manufactured for and supplied to SEW-Eurodrive’s Gauteng factory, has an energy chain system from igus. Its ease of installation on the crane and lack of rotating moving parts makes for a less complicated system, with fewer structural attachments, clamps and weld points. The 3-ton monorail system is used in the company’s parts wash bay for the cleaning of equipment from its customer sites around the country.

He adds that cranes using energy chains are considerably more reliable, need almost no maintenance, do not use lubricants, and most importantly, keep the cables out of harm’s way. There is no reason why the energy chain and cables should not last the lifetime of the crane with just routine maintenance. Energy chains from igus are used in applications as diverse as heavy port cranes, mining machines, industrial machines and even 3D printers and robotics.

