Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Omron has a strategic partnership with Lambda

May 2023 News

Omron has long believed in the power of co-creation. Now the company is taking this vision further and partnering with OEMs to accelerate innovation. Its broad portfolio of industrial automation technologies is supported by a network of carefully chosen channel partners. Omron Solution Partners act as preferred integrators, following Omron standards in terms of quality of service, company ethics, and respect for society. It now has a new Solutions Partner, Lambda Automation, an automation and mobile robotics system integrator.

Lambda traces its roots back to 2014, and by developing a talented and adept workforce, has discovered its place in the industry as a dynamic and flexible business that delivers high-quality solutions to an ever-growing list of loyal customers. The company prides itself on fast turnaround times and places tremendous importance on the ability to supply clients with custom-made solutions.

With a head office in Pretoria, it specialises in programming, robotics and panel wiring, and services the automotive, food and beverage, brewery, and dairy sectors. ”We are not a project house, we offer tailor-made solutions to our clients, as we know from experience that automation is not one size fits all, ” says founding partner, Francois Scheepers.

“We are proud to welcome Lambda as a Solutions Partner,” says Omron’s Alexander Valla. “Given today’s industry trends, production challenges and labour shortage concerns, Lambda will be an excellent partner for end users in various industries to engage within order to improve system performance.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A game changer for plant processing
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens has launched version 4.0 of its SiMATIC PCS neo control system, which promises to accelerate digital transformation and optimise plant processing efficiencies.

Read more...
Referro Systems hosts successful automation event
News
Referro Systems recently hosted a successful two-day Automation Open Day event in Kathu, Northern Cape.

Read more...
Bridgestone sponsors World Solar Challenge
News
Bridgestone has announced its continued sponsorship of the World Solar Challenge 2023, a competition for teams to design, build, and compete with solar-powered vehicles in the world’s foremost solar technology and advanced engineering challenge.

Read more...
Hytec sponsors Technotrain training programme
News
Hytec South Africa has sponsored hydraulic training and training rigs for use by accredited training provider, Technotrain.

Read more...
Reducing downtime with machine safety
Omron Electronics IS & Ex
Today’s manufacturers are under pressure to be more flexible, reduce downtime, increase efficiency and, above all, keep personnel safe. The right machine safety technology can help companies reduce the impact of unforeseen events and keep productivity levels high.

Read more...
The benefits of predictive maintenance
News
Clients looking for improved reliability and availability of their industrial equipment have a new partner in ISO-Reliability Partners, with its expertise combining the sciences of lubrication, filtration and tribology.

Read more...
Bosch Rexroth Africa publishes 2023 training calendar
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa has published its training schedule for 2023. The group’s renowned training department offers various CPD-validated and merSETA-accredited training courses in fluid power.

Read more...
AVEVA partners with Azule Energy
News
AVEVA has partnered with Angola’s Azule Energy. The agreement will enable Azule Energy to reduce costs, improve safety, and unlock new production opportunities using AVEVA’s cloud, SaaS and digital twin technologies.

Read more...
From the Editor's Desk: We’ve come a long way
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
I still remember my first computer. It was an Apple, and it had a 64K hard drive, and I was so proud of it. Around that time a famous quote attributed to Bill Gates was going around saying “640K ought ...

Read more...
General Motors names Siemens Supplier of the Year
Siemens South Africa News
General Motors has recognised Siemens Digital Industries Software as a 2022 Supplier of the Year.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved