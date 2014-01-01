Omron has a strategic partnership with Lambda

May 2023 News

Omron has long believed in the power of co-creation. Now the company is taking this vision further and partnering with OEMs to accelerate innovation. Its broad portfolio of industrial automation technologies is supported by a network of carefully chosen channel partners. Omron Solution Partners act as preferred integrators, following Omron standards in terms of quality of service, company ethics, and respect for society. It now has a new Solutions Partner, Lambda Automation, an automation and mobile robotics system integrator.

Lambda traces its roots back to 2014, and by developing a talented and adept workforce, has discovered its place in the industry as a dynamic and flexible business that delivers high-quality solutions to an ever-growing list of loyal customers. The company prides itself on fast turnaround times and places tremendous importance on the ability to supply clients with custom-made solutions.

With a head office in Pretoria, it specialises in programming, robotics and panel wiring, and services the automotive, food and beverage, brewery, and dairy sectors. ”We are not a project house, we offer tailor-made solutions to our clients, as we know from experience that automation is not one size fits all, ” says founding partner, Francois Scheepers.

“We are proud to welcome Lambda as a Solutions Partner,” says Omron’s Alexander Valla. “Given today’s industry trends, production challenges and labour shortage concerns, Lambda will be an excellent partner for end users in various industries to engage within order to improve system performance.”

