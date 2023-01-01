Screened armoured data cabling

Dekoron 2 is similar to Dekoron cable, but with steel wire armouring (SWA) included. The cable is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened pair or triad configuration. The cable is used for interconnection between instruments, sensors and monitors. The effects of static and crosstalk are countered, allowing a clean and accurate signal to be transferred. SWA is provided for increased mechanical protection. The range can be viewed on Stand M504.

Further reading:

Screened data cabling counters crosstalk

NRS Solutions Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Business Contract solution

Flickswitch Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Business prepaid solution

Flickswitch Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Global roaming

Flickswitch Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Drive systems for dynamic positioning tasks

Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Safety guard locks with PROFIsafe and CIP safety

Deebar Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Scalable portfolio of industrial PCs

Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Managed APN

Flickswitch Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Modular IIoT system

Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Armoured cabling with moisture barrier sheath

NRS Solutions Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

...

Read more...

Dekoron is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened cable. The unarmoured cable consists of either pairs or triads and is used for interconnection between instruments, sensors and monitors.On view at Stand H516, Flickswitch’s Business Contract helps you to get SIM-level visibility on SIM balances and daily usage. Its automated recharge rules trigger instant recharges only when needed. ThisSIMcontrol’s Business Prepaid solution from Flickswitch helps you choose and change how much data to load to each of your SIMs. It allows you to dynamically adjust what they spend as they go along. UsingAvailable from Flickswitch, SIMcontrol’s Global Roaming solutions help you deploy connected IoT devices across Africa and the world, offering a choice of reliable roaming partners managed on a singleBeckhoff’s range of drive systems offer a solution to highly dynamic positioning tasks. The company offers two intelligent handling systems: the XTS offers a proven drive solution in which magneticallyA completely configurable safety interlocking solution allows specification of functionality to meet the exact requirements of your application. Pushbutton controls, ethernet connectivity, and trappedBeckhoff Automation offers a highly scalable portfolio of industrial PCs ranging from single- to multi-core processor units. Multiple types of interfaces and form factors are supported, and various protectionFlickswitch offers SIMcontrol’s new generation APN-as-a-Service, which provides fully managed and cost-effective private APN network services for secure 2G, 3G, LTE and NB-IoT connectivity. On show atSnap-Signal is an easily deployable, complete portfolio of modular IIoT hardware and software that delivers actionable machine data from across your factory. The brand-agnostic system is an overlayDekabon cabling features either overall or individually screened pairs or triads. The aluminium polyethylene laminated (APL) armoured cable provides static- and noise-free connections between instruments,