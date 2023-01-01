Scalable portfolio of industrial PCs

Further reading:

Dekoron 2 is similar to Dekoron cable, but with steel wire armouring (SWA) included. The cable is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened pair or triad configuration. The cable is usedDekoron is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened cable. The unarmoured cable consists of either pairs or triads and is used for interconnection between instruments, sensors and monitors.On view at Stand H516, Flickswitch’s Business Contract helps you to get SIM-level visibility on SIM balances and daily usage. Its automated recharge rules trigger instant recharges only when needed. ThisSIMcontrol’s Business Prepaid solution from Flickswitch helps you choose and change how much data to load to each of your SIMs. It allows you to dynamically adjust what they spend as they go along. UsingAvailable from Flickswitch, SIMcontrol’s Global Roaming solutions help you deploy connected IoT devices across Africa and the world, offering a choice of reliable roaming partners managed on a singleBeckhoff’s range of drive systems offer a solution to highly dynamic positioning tasks. The company offers two intelligent handling systems: the XTS offers a proven drive solution in which magneticallyA completely configurable safety interlocking solution allows specification of functionality to meet the exact requirements of your application. Pushbutton controls, ethernet connectivity, and trappedPulse Structural Monitoring, an Acteon company, was tasked with monitoring selected turbine foundations in new wind farms. The solution is delivered by using Beckhoff technology and EtherCAT measurement terminals throughout the design.Flickswitch offers SIMcontrol’s new generation APN-as-a-Service, which provides fully managed and cost-effective private APN network services for secure 2G, 3G, LTE and NB-IoT connectivity. On show atBeckhoff provides a comprehensive solution for the field of safety technology with TwinSAFE, which is a protocol enabling the transfer of safety-relevant data via multiple media. The TwinSAFE system offers