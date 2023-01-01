Editor's Choice
Fieldbus solutions for all common I/Os

Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Beckhoff Automation supplies an extensive range of fieldbus components for all common I/Os and bus systems. With bus terminals available with IP20 protection, and Fieldbus modules available with IP67 protection, these fieldbus solutions cover most signal types and fieldbus applications. The range of fieldbus components can be viewed by visiting Beckhoff Automation on Stand C507.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Further reading:

Ethernet to the field for process plants
Endress+Hauser South Africa Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Process plants today compete to produce more products with less waste, and thin profit margins require increased yield and quality.

Read more...
Beckhoff’s XPlanar greatly increases testing capacity and throughput
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice
In the Spring of 2021, Beckhoff began to completely rethink the way it carried out final inspections of I/O components. Its aim was to increase testing capacity and throughput significantly, even though many different types of terminals are produced.

Read more...
Connecting robot accessories to any industrial network
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Robots need accessories to work efficiently. But what’s the easiest way to connect the accessories to factory networks? The easiest way is to use HMS Networks’ ready-made Anybus products, as RSP discovered.

Read more...
Enhanced IIoT connectivity with ultra-rugged solutions
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Fischer Connectors has developed new high-speed data and power connectivity solutions combining Single Pair Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed protocols with the rugged, high-density and miniature features of its flagship product lines.

Read more...
Screened armoured data cabling
NRS Solutions Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Dekoron 2 is similar to Dekoron cable, but with steel wire armouring (SWA) included. The cable is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened pair or triad configuration. The cable is used ...

Read more...
Screened data cabling counters crosstalk
NRS Solutions Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Dekoron is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened cable. The unarmoured cable consists of either pairs or triads and is used for interconnection between instruments, sensors and monitors. ...

Read more...
Business Contract solution
Flickswitch Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
On view at Stand H516, Flickswitch’s Business Contract helps you to get SIM-level visibility on SIM balances and daily usage. Its automated recharge rules trigger instant recharges only when needed. This ...

Read more...
Business prepaid solution
Flickswitch Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
SIMcontrol’s Business Prepaid solution from Flickswitch helps you choose and change how much data to load to each of your SIMs. It allows you to dynamically adjust what they spend as they go along. Using ...

Read more...
Global roaming
Flickswitch Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Available from Flickswitch, SIMcontrol’s Global Roaming solutions help you deploy connected IoT devices across Africa and the world, offering a choice of reliable roaming partners managed on a single ...

Read more...
Drive systems for dynamic positioning tasks
Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Beckhoff’s range of drive systems offer a solution to highly dynamic positioning tasks. The company offers two intelligent handling systems: the XTS offers a proven drive solution in which magnetically ...

Read more...











