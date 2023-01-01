Fieldbus solutions for all common I/Os

Beckhoff Automation supplies an extensive range of fieldbus components for all common I/Os and bus systems. With bus terminals available with IP20 protection, and Fieldbus modules available with IP67 protection, these fieldbus solutions cover most signal types and fieldbus applications. The range of fieldbus components can be viewed by visiting Beckhoff Automation on Stand C507.
Ethernet to the field for process plants Endress+Hauser South Africa
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Process plants today compete to produce more products with less waste, and thin profit margins require increased yield and quality.
Fischer Connectors has developed new high-speed data and power connectivity solutions combining Single Pair Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed protocols with the rugged, high-density and miniature features of its flagship product lines.
Dekoron 2 is similar to Dekoron cable, but with steel wire armouring (SWA) included. The cable is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened pair or triad configuration. The cable is used ...
Dekoron is an overall screened, or individual and overall screened cable. The unarmoured cable consists of either pairs or triads and is used for interconnection between instruments, sensors and monitors. ...
On view at Stand H516, Flickswitch’s Business Contract helps you to get SIM-level visibility on SIM balances and daily usage. Its automated recharge rules trigger instant recharges only when needed. This ...
SIMcontrol’s Business Prepaid solution from Flickswitch helps you choose and change how much data to load to each of your SIMs. It allows you to dynamically adjust what they spend as they go along. Using ...
Available from Flickswitch, SIMcontrol’s Global Roaming solutions help you deploy connected IoT devices across Africa and the world, offering a choice of reliable roaming partners managed on a single ...
Beckhoff’s range of drive systems offer a solution to highly dynamic positioning tasks. The company offers two intelligent handling systems: the XTS offers a proven drive solution in which magnetically ...