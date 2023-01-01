Three-axis linear robot
African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview
News
igus’ linear robot will be on display at Stand D507. Ideal for applications in automation, measuring equipment and positioning, the robot combines several linear axes to implement multidimensional movement. It includes harnessed drylin linear modules/axes with NEMA stepper motors.
For more information contact igus, +27 11 312 1848, sales.sa@igus.de, www.igus.co.za
Further reading:
Steinmüller Africa to empower local community
News
Steinmüller Africa has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre.
Read more...
Reaching sustainable development goals
News
Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies group, has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of Distributed Power Africa and the French utility company, EDF.
Read more...
Mining raises its game
News
While the mining industry contributes significantly to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product GDP, the full economic impact is actually much greater.
Read more...
Cummins offers a lifeline to the mining industry
News
With the bulk of its business in Africa driven by mining, Cummins has continued to support its major mining clients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. From blasthole drills and front-end loaders to 360 ...
Read more...
WearCheck training courses boost investment into condition monitoring
Wearcheck Africa
News
Over several decades, condition monitoring specialist company WearCheck has witnessed many clients gaining enhanced return on their investment into the company’s condition monitoring programmes, when the maintenance staff at the coalface undergo proper training.
Read more...
Zero effluent system for enzymatic starch cooking
Valmet Automation
News
As part of the offering for board and paper makers, Valmet has developed Enzymatic Starch Cooking ZE (zero effluent) to improve operational reliability and quality of the starch cooking process.
Read more...
Welcome to AATF 2023
News
We are delighted to welcome you to Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023! It’s been a four-year hiatus and we are excited to provide a live event once again for this important industry sector.
With ...
Read more...
Retail savings bonds
News
Retail Savings Bonds are designed to be accessible for the public to invest money and earn guaranteed returns at no cost. The National Treasury provides three different types of RSA Retail Savings Bonds: ...
Read more...
Compact and rugged industrial cellular routers
Throughput Technologies
News
Westermo has expanded its range of industrial cellular routers designed to provide resilient data communications for remote sites. The Merlin 4400 series of compact and rugged LTE routers offer high-speed ...
Read more...
Laser level transmitter for all mediums
ABB South Africa
News
ABB’s LLT100 is a laser level transmitter for any solids or liquids. The LLT100 enables 30 m measuring distance for liquid, 100 m for solids, and can also be used for positioning applications over a distance ...
Read more...