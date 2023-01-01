Universal process controllers

Hanna will be showcasing its advanced process controllers on Stand G514. The process controllers can be configured for applications requiring monitoring and/or control of pH, ORP, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen. They feature a digital probe input that automatically detects and updates the controller with measured parameters. The dual-input process controller can accept any combination of compatible probes, allowing for unique process control requirements.
Steinmüller Africa to empower local community
Steinmüller Africa has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre.
Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies group, has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of Distributed Power Africa and the French utility company, EDF.
While the mining industry contributes significantly to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product GDP, the full economic impact is actually much greater.
Hanna will be exhibiting two new GroLine dosing systems to help growers generate larger yields and increased profits, at Stand G514. The dosing systems, one for pH and the other for conductivity, are ...
We are delighted to welcome you to Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023! It’s been a four-year hiatus and we are excited to provide a live event once again for this important industry sector.
Retail Savings Bonds are designed to be accessible for the public to invest money and earn guaranteed returns at no cost. The National Treasury provides three different types of RSA Retail Savings Bonds: ...
