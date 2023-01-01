Universal process controllers

Further reading:

Steinmüller Africa to empower local community

News

Read more...

Reaching sustainable development goals

News

Read more...

Mining raises its game

News

Read more...

Cummins offers a lifeline to the mining industry

News

...

Read more...

WearCheck training courses boost investment into condition monitoring

Wearcheck Africa News

Read more...

pH and conductivity dosing system

Hanna Instruments Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

...

Read more...

Zero effluent system for enzymatic starch cooking

Valmet Automation News

Read more...

Welcome to AATF 2023

News

...

Read more...

Retail savings bonds

News

...

Read more...

Compact and rugged industrial cellular routers

Throughput Technologies News

...

Read more...

Steinmüller Africa has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre.Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies group, has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of Distributed Power Africa and the French utility company, EDF.While the mining industry contributes significantly to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product GDP, the full economic impact is actually much greater.With the bulk of its business in Africa driven by mining, Cummins has continued to support its major mining clients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. From blasthole drills and front-end loaders to 360Over several decades, condition monitoring specialist company WearCheck has witnessed many clients gaining enhanced return on their investment into the company’s condition monitoring programmes, when the maintenance staff at the coalface undergo proper training.Hanna will be exhibiting two new GroLine dosing systems to help growers generate larger yields and increased profits, at Stand G514. The dosing systems, one for pH and the other for conductivity, areAs part of the offering for board and paper makers, Valmet has developed Enzymatic Starch Cooking ZE (zero effluent) to improve operational reliability and quality of the starch cooking process.We are delighted to welcome you to Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023! It’s been a four-year hiatus and we are excited to provide a live event once again for this important industry sector. WithRetail Savings Bonds are designed to be accessible for the public to invest money and earn guaranteed returns at no cost. The National Treasury provides three different types of RSA Retail Savings Bonds:Westermo has expanded its range of industrial cellular routers designed to provide resilient data communications for remote sites. The Merlin 4400 series of compact and rugged LTE routers offer high-speed