ECSA Registration Workshop

The SAIMC will assist technicians, technologists and engineers, who need to register with ECSA, in completing the ECSA registration forms during the AATF 2023 workshops.
These workshops will be the last opportunity provided by the SAIMC for the year, and attendance fees (R400) will be used to cover hosting costs and to ensure attendance.
To guarantee fairness, attendance will be on a strictly first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will receive guidance on all 11 outcomes, and will also learn about various concepts within the application.
If a candidate brings his or her computer, it could be beneficial, although this is not mandatory.
Because of limited availability, making a reservation as soon as possible will ensure a seat. Attendees who cancel a session will not be eligible for refunds, but can send someone else in their place.
Click here to register (scroll down to SAIMC Workshops) before close of business on 11 April.
