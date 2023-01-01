Supporting workers with manual processes

ifm mate plays the role of a full-time teacher, who knows everything that is important, is always available and points out deviations in good time. It easily minimises errors and is a reliable companion and guide for all manual assembly, ensuring a consistently high level of accuracy when executing repetitive packaging tasks. It helps the worker achieve the required level of occupational safety at every step. Time-consuming and costly on the job training by co-workers can be reduced, and rework to achieve the required quality can be avoided from the outset.

In today’s automation world, ensuring the quality of manual work steps is a challenge compared to digitalised processes. With ifm’s new worker assistance system, quality assurance is easily achieved and costly complaints can be prevented. The ifm mate assistance system (short for Manual Assembly Training Engineer) supports workers with manual processes in production or at packaging workstations. Equipped with an optical 2D/3D camera, it identifies the worker’s hands and detects, for example, whether the worker has reached inside a box or not. The recognition of the hand, which is based on powerful deep learning technology, is the key component of the system.

