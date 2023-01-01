Industrial multichannel data logger

FieldLogger is a versatile, powerful and cost-effective data logger handling analog, digital and other types of variables with high resolution and speed. It is a high-performance product that is easy to configure and operate. It has eight configurable analog inputs that can read thermocouples, Pt100, Pt1000, voltage and current signals. It also has two relay outputs and eight digital ports, individually configurable as inputs or outputs.

Up to 128 mathematical channels can be used to perform operations on the measured values. Up to 32 alarm events can be detected, allowing output activations, emails and SNMP traps sending. Its RS485 interface can operate as a Modbus RTU master or slave. As a master, it can read and log up to 64 external channels. It has a 10/100 Mbps Ethernet interface that allows for access through a browser (HTTP), FTP (client and server), email sending (SMTP), SNMP and Modbus TCP.

FieldLogger has one USB interface to be connected to a computer for configuration, monitoring and data download, and another USB port for a flash driver for data retrieval. The 512K logging basic memory is used to store data and is expandable with an SD card.

An exclusive colour HMI can be attached or remotely installed for local indication or configuration. A user-friendly configurator software can be accessed by Ethernet, USB or RS485, and also provides the means for online monitoring, logged data downloading and exporting to spreadsheets and other formats.

