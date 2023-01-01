Autonomous equipment for mine safety

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have begun to transform many sectors, and the mining industry is no different. The inherently hazardous environment within a mine can be made far safer with AI-based solutions such as autonomous equipment. Not only do these solutions enable improved working conditions, but they mitigate the risk of injuries and fatalities, while also improving skills development and enhancing productivity, efficiency and profitability. Ensuring that mine workers have the skills to make use of these next-generation tools is imperative, and partnering with an experienced Temporary Employment Services (TES) provider can be hugely beneficial in this regard.

The 4th Industrial Revolution

As the world has become increasingly digitalised, we have moved into the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). One of the hallmarks of this revolution is the use of automated technology to disrupt and enhance processes. In the mining industry, a sector that is already unpredictable and sensitive to change, investment in automation solutions can help to improve safety, sustainability, productivity and efficiency.

With high operating costs and dangerous working conditions, many mines are investing in the use of AI, ML, virtual reality (VR), and particularly robotic solutions such as autonomous equipment. These solutions enable machines to perform dangerous tasks such as mapping, surveying, drilling and explosives handling, jobs which previously required the proximity of people, which in turn placed their lives in danger. Now, robots can take on these tasks instead, with greater accuracy, more efficiency and far less risk to human life.

Long-term benefits

Autonomous mining equipment that operates remotely can not only improve worker safety, but also has a host of other long-term benefits. Cost savings can be realised due to improved efficiency, and productivity can be reached faster because robots can work 24 hours a day – they do not require breaks or sleep, only periodic preventive maintenance. It also allows workers to transition from hazardous roles to monitoring the automated processes and operating machinery at a distance, using VR. However, there are numerous challenges when it comes to making the move to automation, robotics and AI.

Overcoming the hurdles

One of the most significant challenges for mines is infrastructure. Because mines are typically located outside of main centres, the infrastructure is not available to support the use of next-generation technology. Upgrading this can be costly and time-consuming, but necessary if digitalisation is to take place. In addition, areas may be difficult to access, which makes security and mobility an issue.

Aside from these potential problems, the introduction of automation could lead to the loss of jobs for people whose skill sets are being replaced. Workers need to be trained and upskilled, and given the tools and capabilities to adapt to meet the changing environment. Tertiary education facilities need to realign with new skills and new demand, and mines need to ensure that their training is brought up to speed. The already existing skills gap in the industry will continue to widen if this is not adequately addressed.

Partnering with the right TES provider

Moving into 4IR and working alongside digitalisation, AI, ML, robotics and automation is a cycle of continuous learning, adaptation, and skills development to ensure employees are not left behind. The right TES partner, one that understands the changes and challenges, and one that can work with the industry stakeholders, can be an invaluable asset. The people will help to ensure that the appropriate skills are in place, that skills development is aligned with need and demand, and that they work with mines to source and place the right talent. An experienced TES partner can also connect mining companies with facilities and training partners, with the specialists and skills required, to develop and adapt the skillsets, courses, training and upskilling that are required for the move into digitalisation.

Adapt or be left behind

Both employers and employees need to understand that technological innovation is necessary, and can deliver enormous benefits. The change is already upon us, and if mines stay in the past and do not adapt, they will be left behind as their competitors embrace digitalisation. Moving with 4IR is also key in maintaining the trust of investors, which is critical for sustainability and continued operations. The reality is that we cannot go backwards, and all mines need to start somewhere. The right TES provider can help, partnering with mining organisations to reach their goals, upskill and develop people, and enable them to move with the digital revolution.

