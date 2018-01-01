Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

March 2023 News

Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment. The 2023 Bloomberg GEI lists

484 companies across 54 industries in 45 countries, and measures their performance according to five key pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Schneider Electric achieved an overall score of 81%, up from 77% the previous year and well above the index average of 73%. The company has maintained its consistently strong performance for equal pay and gender pay parity (88%). Its above average score for leadership and talent pipeline (55%) reflects progress toward its goal of improving gender representation through increased hiring, promotion and retention of women. As of December 2022, women represent 41% of Schneider’s executive committee and the company is committed to achieving 50:40:30 gender balance (ie., women representing 50% of all new hires, 40% of all frontline managers, and 30% of senior leadership) by 2025.

Schneider Electric has also been named as one of Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies for the sixth consecutive year, ranking third in the electronics industry. This is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace, while reducing its environmental impact and providing sustainable solutions for its customers.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





