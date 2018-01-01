Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

March 2023 News

Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment. The 2023 Bloomberg GEI lists

484 companies across 54 industries in 45 countries, and measures their performance according to five key pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Schneider Electric achieved an overall score of 81%, up from 77% the previous year and well above the index average of 73%. The company has maintained its consistently strong performance for equal pay and gender pay parity (88%). Its above average score for leadership and talent pipeline (55%) reflects progress toward its goal of improving gender representation through increased hiring, promotion and retention of women. As of December 2022, women represent 41% of Schneider’s executive committee and the company is committed to achieving 50:40:30 gender balance (ie., women representing 50% of all new hires, 40% of all frontline managers, and 30% of senior leadership) by 2025.

Schneider Electric has also been named as one of Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies for the sixth consecutive year, ranking third in the electronics industry. This is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace, while reducing its environmental impact and providing sustainable solutions for its customers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Keeping the lights on
Schneider Electric South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Unplanned downtime is one of the foremost reasons for productivity loss in manufacturing. Schneider Electric’s field services teams focus on the entire ecosystem of products that include UPSs, power distribution, security and environmental monitoring, cooling, and software.

Read more...
Emerson named Industrial IoT Company of the Year
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ for the fifth time, an honour the company also received in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Read more...
How digital thinking is unlocking 4IR revolution
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Moving at speed towards 4IR, spurred on by climate change and the net zero imperative, has brought immense challenges. However, with these challenges we are also seeing industry players becoming more innovative, embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies, using digital twins, and ultimately integrating data to operate more efficiently.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Do you have a technosignature?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Sometimes it can be difficult to get the balance right between having your head in the sand and lying awake worrying about things you can’t control. I am enormously cheered up when I think about some ...

Read more...
Brand new WearCheck laboratories
Wearcheck Africa News
WearCheck recently opened its newest laboratory in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape. This has reduced turnaround time for local samples to 24 hours or less.

Read more...
Digital Twin Consortium and OPC Foundation announce liaison agreement
News
The Digital Twin Consortium (DTC) and OPC Foundation have announced a liaison agreement to accelerate the development and adoption of digital twin-enabling technologies.

Read more...
Turck nominated as top employer
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’.

Read more...
Appointment
Hytec Fluid Technology News
Werner Joubert has been appointed general manager of Hytec Fluid Technology.

Read more...
Online community for engineers
RS Components SA News
RS Group has announced the launch of the next phase of DesignSpark, the fast-growing online community for engineers. It offers a suite of design tools plus comprehensive 2D/3D and electronics part libraries, and a host of design resources.

Read more...
RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
News
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved