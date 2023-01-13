RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
February 2023
News
Globally, businesses lose about R17 trillion to cybercrimes. Of these businesses, 219 million cybercrime-related emails emanated from South Africa in 2021 alone, with Interpol’s Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report stating that over 90% of businesses on the African continent are operating without the necessary cybersecurity protocols in place.
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity. Cybercrime is an ongoing risk, making awareness and strong IT defences a vital part of any business strategy. Infosecurity Africa will showcase the latest in trends, threat, and cybercrime prevention from 9-11 May 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Centre. Co-located with the esteemed events, the 12th Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2023), and the inaugural Future Manufacturing Africa Trade Fair and Summit (FMA2023), all three shows will be held in one venue.
Cybercrime causes pain for companies beyond their financials. Losses can extend to data theft or stolen intellectual property and personal information. There is also a great risk of brand reputational damage.
“Africa is on a growth track, and its rapid technological evolution, while opening many positive opportunities, has also made the region attractive to cybercriminals. Many African countries have seen a rise in digital threats and malicious cyber activities, and this is a huge risk for all companies in the region, particularly with IoT being a major component in modern manufacturing. There is certainly a need to fight cybercrime with vigour, using the latest prevention methods possible,” says Philip Woods, events director for Business and Technology at RX Africa.
Infosecurity Africa will encompass everything businesses need to know about information security, backed by RX Africa’s 25 years of experience in facilitating top events. Included on the agenda are discussions around cybersecurity in manufacturing, dealing with IT supply chain attacks, and building awareness and education programmes for cybersecurity hygiene.
For exhibitors at Infosecurity Africa, thousands of visitors can be expected from across the continent. With outstanding networking and sponsorship opportunities, exhibitors are sure to gain maximum visibility due to the overlap within automation, technology, and cybersecurity.
“We encourage exhibitors to sign up and come to conduct business, and for visitors to gain the knowledge they need to stay safe online. There are many exciting opportunities at InfoSecurity Africa, the dedicated hub on the continent for cyber education, quality leads for new business, a safer digital presence and plenty of inspiration,” Woods concludes.
Register for InfoSecurity, AATF and FMA at showhub.live
