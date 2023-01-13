Endress+Hauser’s successful conference

Endress+Hauser South Africa’s Annual ONE Conference 2023 brought together more than 100 delegates, including guests from Europe, representatives from across southern Africa, and local colleagues.

Bernhard Kloos with Endress+Hauser sales specialists, representatives and global guests.

Bernhard Klöss, managing director, opened the conference with an inspiring keynote address, followed by various presentations aligned to the conference theme ‘Your partner for process improvement’. These were crafted to share knowledge and empower delegates to continue to be the partner for process improvement for the company’s customers.

This year’s conference, held at Bryanston Country Club, also included industry workshops designed with the customers’ journey, brand promise, and the organisation’s strategic direction for 2023 at their core. To conclude the conference, the company hosted its annual awards ceremony to recognise and honour long-serving and top-performing employees.

The highlight of the night was the celebration of Leon Govender, head of department: Logistics & IT, who completed his 30th year of service at Endress+Hauser in the year 2022.

At the end of the three-day conference and awards ceremony, the delegates and award recipients left feeling motivated, energised and empowered, and ready to continue serving their customers.

