Endress+Hauser’s successful conference

Bernhard Klöss, managing director, opened the conference with an inspiring keynote address, followed by various presentations aligned to the conference theme ‘Your partner for process improvement’. These were crafted to share knowledge and empower delegates to continue to be the partner for process improvement for the company’s customers.
This year’s conference, held at Bryanston Country Club, also included industry workshops designed with the customers’ journey, brand promise, and the organisation’s strategic direction for 2023 at their core. To conclude the conference, the company hosted its annual awards ceremony to recognise and honour long-serving and top-performing employees.
The highlight of the night was the celebration of Leon Govender, head of department: Logistics & IT, who completed his 30th year of service at Endress+Hauser in the year 2022.
At the end of the three-day conference and awards ceremony, the delegates and award recipients left feeling motivated, energised and empowered, and ready to continue serving their customers.
RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
News
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
The Promass Q Coriolis-based flowmeter from Endress+Hauser is a multivariable measurement instrument that offers food manufacturers the opportunity to optimise their raw materials accounting with innovative technology.
Emerson Automation Solutions
News
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Welcome to this bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control. It has been a privilege to be able to put together this issue and I’ve really enjoyed being involved with such a respected magazine while ...