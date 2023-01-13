Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Endress+Hauser’s successful conference

February 2023 News

Endress+Hauser South Africa’s Annual ONE Conference 2023 brought together more than 100 delegates, including guests from Europe, representatives from across southern Africa, and local colleagues.

Bernhard Klöss, managing director, opened the conference with an inspiring keynote address, followed by various presentations aligned to the conference theme ‘Your partner for process improvement’. These were crafted to share knowledge and empower delegates to continue to be the partner for process improvement for the company’s customers.

This year’s conference, held at Bryanston Country Club, also included industry workshops designed with the customers’ journey, brand promise, and the organisation’s strategic direction for 2023 at their core. To conclude the conference, the company hosted its annual awards ceremony to recognise and honour long-serving and top-performing employees.

The highlight of the night was the celebration of Leon Govender, head of department: Logistics & IT, who completed his 30th year of service at Endress+Hauser in the year 2022.

At the end of the three-day conference and awards ceremony, the delegates and award recipients left feeling motivated, energised and empowered, and ready to continue serving their customers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
News
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity

Read more...
Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized, ...

Read more...
Energy shapes the future of Africa’s automation and manufacturing industries
News
The importance of energy security in shaping South Africa’s economic future is a key focus of the Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF), the continent’s most comprehensive and focused automation ...

Read more...
Master of all trades
Endress+Hauser South Africa Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
The Promass Q Coriolis-based flowmeter from Endress+Hauser is a multivariable measurement instrument that offers food manufacturers the opportunity to optimise their raw materials accounting with innovative technology.

Read more...
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip extend partnership to Nigeria
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a leading provider of locally manufactured educational equipment in South Africa, have seen their collaboration go from strength-to-strength to extend beyond the ...

Read more...
World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.

Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group event update: January to March 2023
News
EtherCAT International Technology Week (ITW), China: Online    9 - 13 January 2023: Web Conference    For further information please see:    https://www.ethercat.org/en/events/event_details_AEA11D94894E45F895D35DDDCF46665F.htm...

Read more...
Africa Automation at the Gallagher Convention Centre
News
12th Africa Automation Technology Fair, co-located with the inaugural Future Manufacturing Africa Trade Fair and Summit (FMA) for 2023.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: What’s in, what’s out
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
      Welcome to this bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control. It has been a privilege to be able to put together this issue and I’ve really enjoyed being involved with such a respected magazine while ...

Read more...
New leadership appointments at Bosch Rexroth South Africa
News
Bosch Rexroth South Africa has appointed Mike Harrison as chief operating officer and Freddie Kühn as general manager of Hytec South Africa.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved