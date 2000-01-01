Power density breakthrough for power supplies and loads

EA Elektro-Automatik has introduced its 60 kW and 30 kW EA-PU 10000 programmable DC power supplies, EA-PUB 10000 programmable bidirectional DC power supplies, and EA-PUL DC programmable regenerative electronic loads. Typical applications include electric vehicle battery pack testing, powering furnaces in semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities, electrochemical electrolysis processing, and solar inverter testing. The new products, without manual front panel displays, are intended for use in production ATE systems and automated process control systems requiring high power. The 60 kW models output maximum voltages of 360 to 2000 V, and maximum currents of 480 to 80 A; the 30 kW models output maximum voltages of 60 to 2000 V, and maximum currents of 1000 to 40 A. Overall, the 60 kW series includes 21 models, and the 30 kW series consists of 29 models, allowing engineers to select a model that addresses their specific applications. The increased power capability enables engineers to reduce the number of power instruments needed for a high-power system, saving critical rack space and providing more power in a smaller footprint.
EA Elektro-Automatik offers the highest power density available, giving space-saving, cost-effective solutions with priority on both safety and the lowest cost of ownership. All models have overcurrent, overvoltage, overpower and overtemperature protection functions, and the new bidirectional power supplies and regenerative electronic loads have power factors of 0,99 and return up to 96% of absorbed power back to the grid.
