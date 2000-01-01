Power density breakthrough for power supplies and loads

EA Elektro-Automatik offers the highest power density available, giving space-saving, cost-effective solutions with priority on both safety and the lowest cost of ownership. All models have overcurrent, overvoltage, overpower and overtemperature protection functions, and the new bidirectional power supplies and regenerative electronic loads have power factors of 0,99 and return up to 96% of absorbed power back to the grid.

EA Elektro-Automatik has introduced its 60 kW and 30 kW EA-PU 10000 programmable DC power supplies, EA-PUB 10000 programmable bidirectional DC power supplies, and EA-PUL DC programmable regenerative electronic loads. Typical applications include electric vehicle battery pack testing, powering furnaces in semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities, electrochemical electrolysis processing, and solar inverter testing. The new products, without manual front panel displays, are intended for use in production ATE systems and automated process control systems requiring high power. The 60 kW models output maximum voltages of 360 to 2000 V, and maximum currents of 480 to 80 A; the 30 kW models output maximum voltages of 60 to 2000 V, and maximum currents of 1000 to 40 A. Overall, the 60 kW series includes 21 models, and the 30 kW series consists of 29 models, allowing engineers to select a model that addresses their specific applications. The increased power capability enables engineers to reduce the number of power instruments needed for a high-power system, saving critical rack space and providing more power in a smaller footprint.

Further reading:

Tharisa Minerals looks to Zest WEG for electrical equipment

Zest WEG Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

PSD direct drives with IO-Link

Vepac Electronics Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

KD Series motor protection relay

NewElec Pretoria Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Narrow power supply with high power density

Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

PC-based control for film and paper converting machines

Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection

...

Read more...

Digitising for an optimised, environmentally-friendly grid

Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Earth ground testing

Comtest Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Free-to-use electricity smart meter software pilots in South Africa

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Revolutionising space exploration

Siemens South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

...

Read more...

Coupling considerations for designers

Electrical Power & Protection

...

Read more...

When PGM and chrome producer Tharisa Minerals built its pioneering Vulcan ultra-fine chrome recovery and beneficiation plant near Rustenburg, it looked to Zest WEG for a range of electrical equipment.The product family of PSD direct drives includes a range of mechatronic systems with integrated control, which can be individually configured using a modular principle.Newelec’s locally designed, manufactured and distributed KD relay is a comprehensive low-voltage electronic motor protection relay designed for conveyor, compressor, crusher, fan, and pump motor protection.The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.Machine builder Azco from Fairfield, New Jersey, has showed how it is possible to combine machine modules for feeding, cutting and placing flexible materials, thereby minimising engineering effort. AnLoadshedding impacts productivity as well as the very systems that provide us with power. Equipment in substations and distribution centres, is not designed to withstand an onslaught of surges, continued interruptions and on/off switching. SF6-free MV switchgear is a viable choice, not only for the environment but also for operational safety.Poor grounding not only increases the risk of equipment failure, it is dangerous. Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth.Streamlining processes across the board between municipalities and end users, Access Energy is a freely licensed software solution that reads smart meters, stores the meter data in a meter data sharing system, and delivers that data to municipalities. The software then allows the municipality to create and load its electricity tariffs, and then apply them to a bill. It has been hailed as a game-changer for municipalities wanting to integrate renewable energy resources into their grid.Sierra Space, a commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation for low earth orbit commercialisation, has implemented the Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolioFor designers, spending time selecting the perfect coupling may be low on the priority list. However, ensuring an efficient and reliable connection between two shafts is paramount for system reliability