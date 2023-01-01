Buildings, meet your digital twin

By Mark Freeman, offer manager, digital buildings at Schneider Electric.
Mark Freeman.
Digital twin technology is enjoying a well-deserved moment in the sun; it is a truly revolutionary and somewhat futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, whilst there are several industries that are already using digital twin technology with remarkable success, it would seem its adoption is lagging in the buildings space, particularly in South Africa. It has therefore become vitally important that the buildings industry educates itself and starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.
The benefits to buildings
The proof, as they say, is in the pudding, and the buildings industry will certainly need some hard evidence to start adopting digital twin technology. Fortunately, the benefits are numerous and concrete. For one, a digital twin is the digital representation of a physical environment, and in the case of the buildings industry it is a digital duplicate of a building management system (BMS). It is the virtual replica of the building’s state, in real time.
In the case of Schneider Electric, our EcoStruxure Building Advisor has an integrated digital twin which, unlike a rules-based framework that is complicated to set up and difficult to maintain, is simpler to implement and more sustainable over a building’s lifecycle changes.
Digital twin technology offers the following benefits:
• Through automation and continuous monitoring of all key BMS system data points, it identifies issues and facilitates proactive maintenance, helping to extend asset life and reduce reactive servicing and repair.
• It continuously learns and improves the accuracy and quality of diagnostics to generate more actionable insights, contributing to superior energy savings and improved occupant comfort.
• For enterprise customers with a global portfolio of buildings, EcoStruxure Building Advisor’s digital twin can be deployed for any building type, and can be agnostic to the BMS running the buildings’ HVAC system for example.
Revitalise your BMS
With older BMS contracts, technicians often have to visit sites, which is costly and in some instances unproductive. With digital twin models, facility managers and owners can quickly pinpoint faults and execute the necessary maintenance.
A BMS’s digital twin can also use data insights to highlight where capital expenditure is needed to solve wider systems issues. Quantifiable KPIs, such as energy savings or reduction of comfort issues, can be clearly communicated via dashboards and reporting to all stakeholders.
Ultimately, a digital twin enables users to consolidate data, identify trends, and detect building errors, a major plus in an industry that constantly deals with ‘nuisance alarms’ without pinpointing what is the real cause of continuous errors popping up. Digital twin technology is not replacing the BMS but providing an invaluable enhancement that will allow buildings to function in an optimal and sustainable manner.
Respond to conveyor jams faster Turck Banner
IT in Manufacturing
One of the most persistent issues in the material handling market is conveyor jams. The lost productivity, damage to equipment, and unnecessary shutdowns due to false conveyor jams, all add up. Turck Banner has listened to its customers and developed a simple, yet effective, solution to solve the issues related to conveyor jams.
Read more...Planning for cloud when there’s no one-size-fits-all
IT in Manufacturing
Every organisation today is either using – or looking to move to – the cloud for scalability, agility and continuity. But for those still early in the cloud journey, it is important to understand that the cloud is a concept, not a place, and there is no one cloud service or model to suit all business use cases.
Read more...Enhance industrial network security RJ Connect
IT in Manufacturing
Amid continuing disruption to the global supply chain, industrial organisations are seeking ways to stabilise their operations in order to preserve their competitive advantage.To capture, transmit and ultimately transform data into meaningful insights, organisations are implementing innovative networking technologies to speed up their digitalisation journey. However, connected equipment poses new cybersecurity risks, and requires security features at the component level to mitigate these risks.
Read more...Digitising for an optimised, environmentally-friendly grid Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Loadshedding impacts productivity as well as the very systems that provide us with power. Equipment in substations and distribution centres, is not designed to withstand an onslaught of surges, continued interruptions and on/off switching. SF6-free MV switchgear is a viable choice, not only for the environment but also for operational safety.
Read more...Analytics, connected devices, the edge and cloud Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Analytics today is the golden thread that runs through multiple market segments. It provides immense value on an executive and plant level, bridging challenges that come with siloed information, and it benefits the value chain from maintenance personnel to facility engineers and executives. However to unlock this value analytics and intelligence must run at every layer in an enterprise, from connected devices to edge applications to the cloud.
Read more...Investing in data integrity improves customer satisfaction
IT in Manufacturing
Investment in technology to improve data integrity has a positive impact on a wide range of business metrics, with customer satisfaction topping the list of improvements. Improving the integrity of data requires actionable data intelligence that increases the transparency of data by creating context, and which also enhances data quality.
Read more...Data-driven decision-making for long term success
IT in Manufacturing
Despite data being labelled as the ‘new gold’ of the digital era, many organisations fail to harness its value and still have data that goes unused, often because it is inaccessible, siloed or lost. This wastes time, money and other valuable resources.